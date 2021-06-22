Sylvan Lake go-kart and mini golf course reopens after fire

Last August the outdoor facility was shut down after a fire burned through much of the business

By Sarah Baker

Lakeside Go-karts in Sylvan Lake has reopened, and both the staff and members of the community are excited.

Last August the business closed early after a fire destroyed much of the business.

Since then, the business has been rebuilding with the intent to reopen this summer.

Many people have driven by to see if everything’s finished, said Melody Ellerby, owner of Lakeside Go-karts.

“So many wonderful people have been reaching out and we sure appreciate their support.”

After the fire last August many people in the community have called and sent text messages offering help to he owners, said Ellerby.

“Many people have expressed their sorrow at our loss.”

Now people have been calling and texting for a different reason.

“Many people have stopped by to comment and give us their congratulations since we got rebuilt.”

Children especially were one of the groups impacted from the loss of the business.

“I kept hearing stories of children crying that we lost our go-karts.”

To be able to get everything together in time for spring it has been a “whirlwind of responsibility,” according to Ellerby.

“Besides rebuilding our shop and getting all new go-karts, electric karts and bumper cars, we had a lot of painting and fixing of our property to make it look fresh, with new color added in places.”

The Covid-19 pandemic also had an impact on the reopening process.

“We weren’t sure how it would all look but we ask that people respect each other’s space and rights like other places.”

“It’s been our joy to serve our community again and we welcome families to come visit.”