Sylvan Lake goes smoke free in parks

Town Council passed the second and third reading of an expanded Smoke Free Bylaw

At the May 28 meeting of Council, Sylvan Lake’s Town Council carried the second and third reading of the amended Smoke Free Bylaw.

The amended bylaw went through first reading on May 14.

The bylaw expands on areas where smoking is not allowed in public areas within the Town of Sylvan Lake.

The Smoke Free bylaw was extended bases on experiences by Council and staff, as well as public requests for “stricter smoking regulations within the community.”

The amended bylaw includes an updated definition of smoke and smoking.

The definition of the smoking, according to the bylaw is: to inhale, exhale, burn or have control over a lighted cigarette, a lighted cigar, a lighted pipe, a hook pipe, an electronic cigarette or vape or other lighted smoking implement designed to burn or heat tobacco, cannabis or any other weed or substance for the purpose of inhaling or tasting of its smoke or emissions.

Under the Smoke Free Bylaw, smoking as defined in the bylaw will be banned at playgrounds, outdoor public events, skate parks, sport fields, water spray parks, outdoor skating rinks and municipal parks.

Previously the bylaw stated smoking was prohibited in areas around a playground. The expanded bylaw lists the entire park, not just the playground area.

Under the amended Smoke Free Bylaw, smoking would be prohibited around the lakeshore as those area are listed as parks; Lakeshore Parks, Sylvan Lake Park and Centennial Park.

Council hopes this expanded bylaw will help to keep the parks, specifically around the lake, cleaner.

At recent lakeshore clean up events, cigarette butts accounted for a large amount of the garbage picked up.

The amendment to the Smoke Free Bylaw also includes an extended distance for smoking from an entrance or exit of a public building. The set back has been moved back to five metres from an entrance, the previous minimum distance from an entrance or exit of a building was three metres.

New signage will be in place before the height of the summer season, according to a press release from Joanne Gaudet, communications officer with the Town.

“Enforcement of the bylaw changes will take more of an educational approach until signage is in place,” a press release from the Town states.

Town Council was originally asked to only carry the second reading of the bylaw at the May 28 meeting, as changes and debate were expected by Town staff. However, Council saw fit to carry both the second and third reading at Monday night’s meeting.

With all three reading being carried unanimously by Council that means the newly amended Smoke Free Bylaw is now in effect in Sylvan Lake.