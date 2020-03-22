Best Body Fitness announced Saturday evening they would not be reopening with the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end. Photo by Best Body Fitness

Sylvan Lake gym shuttered due to COVID-19 mandates

Best Body Fitness will not reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic is declared over

The family-owned gym Best Body Fitness is closing its doors permanently.

Scott McDermott, owner of the gym, announced the gym will not be able to reopen after the COVID-19 outbreak settles down in a Facebook Live video Saturday evening.

In the video McDermott said it was not feasible to reopen, whenever that happens.

“We’ve run the math and the numbers, and we just can’t make it work,” McDermott said.

All gyms in Alberta had to close by order of the Government of Alberta on March 17 to help limit the spread of the virus.

It had never been McDermott’s intention to close the doors to the gym. In the lead up to the province-wide closure of gyms and other recreational facilities, McDermott hoped the cleaning procedures would be enough.

“I get it, we are all trying to be careful and we are all trying to flatten the curve… We can’t continue like this,” he said.

Best Body Fitness opened in Sylvan Lake roughly 18 years ago, and has put on a number of events, sponsored different activities and been a part of the community ever since.

The gym has seen members grow and learn, have given people their first jobs, and have seen children come in for child care only to have their own memberships now.

McDermott says he has loved helping others achieve their fitness goals and to see the community, and the family at the gym, grow over those years.

“We are a dinosaur, we are one of the last family-run gyms… We have loved every minute of being a part of this community,” said McDermott.

Over the last week, online workouts have been posted for gym members and the public to continue working out during self-isolation.

He said he had lots of plans and ideas on how to move forward in an uncertain time, not just for him, but for all businesses.

McDermott says he and his trainers hopes to continue helping people online, though he isn’t sure what that will look like at this moment.

“We have to stop, because we can’t do this… After nearly 18 years of being in Sylvan Lake and pouring our hearts and soul into everything we could to be fit and healthy, it’s over.”

McDermott finished his live video by thanking everyone for their support, and telling those watching he and the staff at the gym would miss them.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 afternoon update: New virus test gets results in 45 minutes
Next story
3-in-10 Canadians admit they aren’t practicing social distancing amid COVID-19: poll

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake gym shuttered due to COVID-19 mandates

Best Body Fitness will not reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic is declared over

COVID-19 pandemic has many feeling lonely, helpless: Red Deer city manager

‘We don’t have a lot of new information for you today,’ says Allan Seabrooke

COVID-19 case confirmed in Red Deer County

Government of Alberta confirms 31 new cases in province

Red Deer man turns on Christmas lights amid COVID-19 pandemic

85-year-old Joe Hittel hopes to give people ‘something else to think about’

Rimbey RCMP warn public scams related to COVID-19 cropping up

Rimbey RCMP say a number of scams related to the virus have begun to appear world wide

VIDEO: ‘Prevent the Spread’ video features familiar faces

Messages shared from Wayne Gretzky, Premier Kenney, Dr. Hinshaw and more

3-in-10 Canadians admit they aren’t practicing social distancing amid COVID-19: poll

Lack of listening to advice of health officials come as Canada sees 1,300 novel coronavirus cases

Canadian coronavirus evening update: B.C. death toll rises, Quebec forbids gatherings

March 21, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Gas prices hit decade-long record lows across province

Central Alberta around 67 to 84 cents per litre

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

Stettler Facebook group connecting folks during the coronavirus outbreak

‘Need Help? Help Your Neighbour - Stettler & Area’ can also be accessed by phone for those without computer or Facebook access

‘Unique vulnerability:’ Alberta to provide more aid for homeless in COVID crisis

Alberta providing a bridge payment of $1,146 to anyone who must self-isolate but can’t get federal employment insurance

Fort McMurray worker camp sends guest to hospital with suspected COVID-19

A lodge guest has been transported to hospital with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Town of Rocky Mountain House trims 31 jobs

Part-time and casual recreation workers impacted

Most Read