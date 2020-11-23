Sylvan Lake high school temporarily moves to online classes

Over the weekend, H.J. Cody reported six positive cases of COVID-19

H.J. Cody has moved to online classes after six cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the weekend.

The Sylvan Lake High School sent a letter to parents Sunday night stating the school is “pausing in-school learning” for Nov. 23 and 24.

“For the next two days students at Ecole H.J. Cody School will be learning from home, as we gather additional information and direction from Alberta Health Services [AHS] and ensure necessary measures are in place to protect students and staff,” the letter states.

Staff at the high school have contacted those who may have been in close contact with those who have tested positive for the virus. Those contacted include parents/ guardians of students as well as staff.

“While this is a challenging time, it is important that we work through this together,” the letter says.

While the school is closed the janitorial staff will be conducting “enhanced and disinfecting cleaning protocols” throughout the school.

If a students tests positive for COVID-19 they are asked to contact the school as soon as possible, either through a confidential form, or by emailing the school’s principal, Mike Garrow, at mgarrow@cesd73.ca.

According to the Province of Alberta an outbreak is declared at a school when there are 2 or more confirmed cases in a school setting within a 14 day period.

“A school outbreak is declared over when there have been no new confirmed cases in a school for 28 days,” the Province says.

When a school outbreak is declared with five or more cases, where disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school, the school is put on the “watch list.” This means the Province and AHS monitors the current risk and additional public health measures may be in place within a school to control the spread.

If a school is moved to the “enhanced list” they may be moved to scenario two (in school classes partially operating) or scenario three (at-home learning).

In addition to the cases reported at the high school, Ecole Fox Run School and Ecole Steffie Woima School have notified parents of a positive case at the school.

Bentley School reported two positive cases over the weekend.

Families at H.J. Cody will be notified of further developments Tuesday afternoon.

