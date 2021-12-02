Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp hosting skills clinic for youth under 13

The Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp is inviting youth under 13 to attend the third Annual Christmas Bureau Fundraiser Hockey For a ‘Claus and support the local charity organization Dec. 10.

The Hockey For a ‘Claus fundraiser started three years ago motivating children to support local while offering a fun and fruitful activity on a holiday. It will take place at the NexSource Centre’s Arena 2 at 10 a.m.

“That’s the prerequisite. In order to attend the camp, the idea is the players bring toys or cash for the Christmas Bureau. They always need it and especially in the COVID years, I think there is going to be a lot more needed. We are doing what we can,” said Graham Parsons, Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp founder and president.

Attendees are requested to maintain a price range of approximately $20 for any toys and gifts purchased.

“We came up with the idea three years ago to put up a fundraiser for the Christmas Bureau and we had it coincided with a school holiday because of the use of the ice in the NexSource Centre. We try and coordinate it with a holiday where both school districts are off on a Friday and that ends up to be either the first or second Friday of December every year,” said Parsons.

Those interested are asked to register by email at karen@sylvanlakehockeycamp.com with the player name, minor hockey association, parent/guardian name, player’s birth date, and phone and email contact.

Parsons said depending on the number of registrations received, either one or two hour-long sessions will be conducted, with the second session starting 11 a.m.

Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp has partnered with Lakeside Hockey Development and Complete Athlete to make this event possible.

“It’s a fun day and it’s a free day if you don’t count the fact that it’s a donation to the Christmas Bureau. It’s our way to give back at a time when it’s really needed. Kids are the backbone of our business and our community means a lot to us.

“We are happy to be partners in hockey development,” said Parsons.

Due to restrictions as a result of the pandemic, while the donations part of last year’s Hockey For a ‘Claus fundraiser continued at its usual time, the skills clinic was unable to take place until Remembrance Day 2021.

“This is the third one and it just happens to be just a month later than the second one,” said Parsons.

“We have different prizes that come from the three camps and we will just randomly draw those prizes from the people that are registered here and we will do those draws during the clinic and one of them is for a free hockey camp during the summer time, which is worth $550. The others are different things that we have with the hockey camps such as our merchandise. It’s an additional thing for the kids to look forward to,” said Parsons.

Even though the camp will be held in Arena 2, the donation drop-off is just inside the NexSource Centre’s north doors in front of Arena 1.

“We hope everybody sees it in their heart to donate and participate,” said Parsons.

This festival started in 2012 and has raised over $129,000 for charity over three years.

Visit the Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp Facebook page for further event details.