Sylvan Lake hotel approved to become residential apartments

The application for the Lakeshore Drive building was approved by Town Council at the June 22 meeting

A hotel on Lakeshore Drive will be changing over to residential apartments.

Sylvan Lake Town Council approved the application to see the existing 28 unit hotel become a 16 unit apartment building at the regular meeting on June 22.

The existing hotel is located within the Lakeshore Direct Control District where council is the approving authority for any development within the district.

Within the Water’s Edge area of the Sustainable Waterfront Area Redevelopment Plan (SWARP) the goal is to “offer a variety of recreational opportunities, open spaces and economic development and tourism, says Ken Kalirai, director of planning and development with the Town.

Kalirai added this application does fit in accordance to the area development plan.

In order to assess the application, he explained, multiple facets needed to be covered, including the availability of parking.

They also invited comments from landowners in the surrounding areas as well as internally within the department. These comments were addressed and forwarded to council before making the decision to approve the application.

“Basically now it gives the green light for the applicant to press on with the development,” said Kalirai.

The applicant also needs to apply for a building permit before construction can begin to transform the hotel into residential apartments.

sylvanlake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake hotel approved to become residential apartments

The application for the Lakeshore Drive building was approved by Town Council at the June 22 meeting

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

45 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Tuesday, 532 active cases

Still one active case in Red Deer

Town of Sylvan Lake launches skate park ambassador pilot program

The skate park ambassador will be on-site Tuesday through Saturday to engage users and relationships

Sylvan Lake’s Flipside Centre rolls out modified summer camps

The day camps, beginning July 6, will feature a weekly half-day program for groups of eight

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

The 2020 Canadian Finals Rodeo has been cancelled 

CFR47 postponed until 2021

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Bell Media renews ‘Transplant,’ ‘Jann’; says it’s working ‘to increase the representation of diverse voices’

New shows include “Filthy Rich” starring Kim Cattrall

Asia Today: Beijing’s outbreak appears to be waning

China reports 4,634 deaths from 83,430 cases since virus first detected

Man who set up fake Humboldt Broncos fundraiser gets 14-month jail sentence

GoFundMe reimbursed donors to fake account

Pandemic fines top $13 million, study says; punitive approach criticized

10,000 tickets issued

Idea for addressing racism in policing prompts tense exchange in Green debates

Idea for addressing racism in policing prompts tense exchange in Green debates

Hundreds of Canadians could be affected by Trump’s decision to extend visa ban

Hundreds of Canadians could be affected by Trump’s decision to extend visa ban

Most Read