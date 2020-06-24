Sylvan Lake hotel approved to become residential apartments

The application for the Lakeshore Drive building was approved by Town Council at the June 22 meeting

A hotel on Lakeshore Drive will be changing over to residential apartments.

Sylvan Lake Town Council approved the application to see the existing 28 unit hotel become a 16 unit apartment building at the regular meeting on June 22.

The existing hotel is located within the Lakeshore Direct Control District where council is the approving authority for any development within the district.

Within the Water’s Edge area of the Sustainable Waterfront Area Redevelopment Plan (SWARP) the goal is to “offer a variety of recreational opportunities, open spaces and economic development and tourism, says Ken Kalirai, director of planning and development with the Town.

Kalirai added this application does fit in accordance to the area development plan.

In order to assess the application, he explained, multiple facets needed to be covered, including the availability of parking.

They also invited comments from landowners in the surrounding areas as well as internally within the department. These comments were addressed and forwarded to council before making the decision to approve the application.

“Basically now it gives the green light for the applicant to press on with the development,” said Kalirai.

The applicant also needs to apply for a building permit before construction can begin to transform the hotel into residential apartments.

