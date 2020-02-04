Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan with Lacombe County entering final phase of project

IDP is a collaborative effort between the eight municipalities

The Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan is nearing the final project stage. Engagement in the Fall of 2019 offered significant feedback and as a result the revised draft Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan will be put forward for the first stage of the approvals process (1st Reading). Each Council of the eight Partner Municipalities will consider the draft plan independently. If all Partner Municipalities approve 1st Reading, a Joint Public Hearing will be held. This is the final stage of public engagement and is the final opportunity for members of the public to share their perspective on the draft plan with all eight Councils.

Tentative Public Hearing Date: Saturday, March 28, 2020 starting at 1:30pm at the NexSource Centre – Seniors Centre in Sylvan Lake.

The Partner Municipalities are grateful for the extensive public feedback received on the draft plan, and respect and value all the perspectives shared through the process. A “What We Heard” report has been prepared that summarises the main feedback themes. All public feedback was considered for updates to the draft plan, and where agreed to by the Partner Municipalities changes have been incorporated in the current draft Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan. The main revisions included:

  • Removing the 30 metre development setback for vacant parcels and replacing it with requirements for a Development Design Plan that mitigates watershed impacts
  • Clarifying the residential land use to be consistent with the existing Sylvan Lake / Red Deer County Intermunicipal Development Plan
  • Adding prioritization for the Lake Access Management Plan to the implementation plan, and potential inclusion of boat fuelling in the management plan

Please see the project website for the detailed Phase 3 What We Heard Report, or to find more information on the project and what an Intermunicipal Development Plan is, at www.sylvanlakeidp.com.

What is a Joint Public Hearing?

The Municipal Government Act requires all municipalities to hold a public hearing on Intermunicipal Development Plans. The Joint Public Hearing provides you with the opportunity to present to all Council members representing the eight municipalities. Following the Joint Public Hearing, any updates to the Final Draft Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan will be made and each Council will consider final approval of the plan (2nd and 3rd Readings).

What Municipalities are Involved?

The Sylvan Lake Intermunicipal Development Plan (IDP) is a collaborative effort between the eight municipalities surrounding Sylvan Lake: Lacombe County, Red Deer County, The Town of Sylvan Lake, Summer Village of Birchcliff, Summer Village of Half Moon Bay, Summer Village of Jarvis Bay, Summer Village of Norglenwold, and the Summer Village of Sunbreaker Cove.

-Submitted by Lacombe County

