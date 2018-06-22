Sylvan Lake Legion honours the memory of past president

The new podium dedicated in the name of past president Steve Dills was unvieled at the Legion during a recent meeting. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake Royal Canadian Legion has unveiled a new podium dedicate to a devoted past supporter.

Steve Dills, former editor of the Sylvan Lake News and supporter of the Legion, was honoured at the Legion’s recent meeting with the dedication of the a podium.

President of the Sylvan Lake Legion Ed Stevenson said the dedication has been in the works for a number of months, though it is not being considered a memorial.

“Sometimes it takes time to get a memorial set up to represent the person,” said Stevenson.

Stevenson would not say how long the dedication took to organize, nor the amount of money spent to see it done. This is because it isn’t important, according to Stevenson.

“The amount of time spent on it is not important. The amount of money spent on it is not important. It’s what it represents,” said Stevenson.

The dedication shows the Legion’s appreciation for Dills, who volunteered his time in many ways throughout Sylvan Lake, including the Legion.

The dedication of the podium was done with some funds that were left over from donations to the Ladies Auxiliary breakfasts from Dills passing.

“We decided instead of just putting them in the general coffers we would put it into a memories of him that would be lasting.”

After some discussion the members came to the decision a new podium for the Legion would be suitable.

“We want to thank him for what he did and remember him,” Stevenson said, adding the thought behind the dedication is what is important.

A plaque was also created for the podium in Dills honour which reads: “In memory of president Steven Dills 2012-2015.”

