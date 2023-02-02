Sylvan Lake library seeking a new library director

The hiring process for a new library director is under way

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is searching for a new library director.

The library took to Facebook on Jan. 13 to bid farewell to the former library director, Andrea Newland.

“She has been a breath of fresh air, always willing to get her hands dirty and dive into the thick of it to get the job done,” reads the post.

Newland joined the library team just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to lead the way through renovations, closures, and virtual programs.

“The Sylvan Lake Library staff and patrons wish Andrea all the best in the future and thank her from the bottom of our hearts for everything that she has done for us. The library is better for having known her,” the post continues, adding that Newland is moving on to “bigger and better things.”

Library board chair Briana Darbyshire informed Sylvan Lake News via email that the Town is currently recruiting a new library director.

The board will fill the role once they identify a successful candidate.

Assistant director Jeri Wolf is currently overseeing the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library team and operations while the director position is vacant.

Those looking to apply for the role can find more information on the library’s website.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shell profit doubles to record as war drives up energy costs

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake library seeking a new library director

News file photo
Sylvan Lake to borrow $7 million for completion of Pogadl Park

Town of Sylvan Lake has launched a 10-year Destination Management Plan.
Town unveils new plan for community-focused tourism

FILE - The logo for Chevron appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 1, 2021. Shares of Chevron climbed Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, after the oil company announced that it would repurchase $75 billion of its stock, one of the largest-ever stock buyback plans. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Chevron’s buyback boosts stock, get rebuke from White House

Pop-up banner image