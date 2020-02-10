Sylvan Lake man accused of killing wife gets preliminary hearing dates

Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court on Feb. 10 via CCTV

A Sylvan Lake man accused of murdering his wife appeared in court once again on Monday morning.

Through CCTV from Red Deer Remand Centre Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court on Feb. 10.

With an agent appearing on behalf of Sandhu’s Edmonton lawyer, Dan Murphy, dates were set for a preliminary hearing.

The hearing will take place over the course of three days from Sept. 21-23.

The judge ordered an interpreter be present all three days to translate from Punjabi to English and vice versa.

Sandhu had been using an interpreter at previous appearances, but the interpreter was not present at today’s appearance or on Feb. 5.

During the hearing dates it will be determined if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial.

Sandhu has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to an incident at a local home the morning of Sept. 11, 2019 where Sandhu was arrested at the scene.

He first appeared in court for the matter on Sept. 18.

Kulvinder Sandhu, 36, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and later succumbed to the injuries on Sept. 14, 2019.