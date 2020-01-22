File Photo.

Sylvan Lake man accused with murder of wife appears in court

Satnam Singh Sandhu

A Sylvan Lake man accused of murdering his wife was back in court Wednesday morning.

Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court via CCTV from Red Deer Remand Centre on Jan. 22.

The proceeding were translated to him through a Punjabi translator.

An agent appearing on behalf of Sandhu’s counsel was instructed to set a date for a preliminary hearing, but a preliminary conference must be held first.

The Crown also stated disclosure information is still missing and they anticipate a response in regards to it in a few weeks.

The matter will be brought back to the court on Feb. 5. Sandhu will once again appear by CCTV.

Sandhu has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He first appeared in court on Sept. 18 after Sylvan Lake responded to the incident the morning of Sept. 11 in a residential neighbourhood in town.

Sandhu was arrested at the scene and his wife, Kulvinder Sandhu, 36, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

She later died in hospital in result to her injuries on Sept. 14.

