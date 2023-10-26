Sylvan Lake man and his brother share lottery win

Chris and Ernest King are celebrating an exciting LOTTO MAX win. Chris is a Sylvan Lake resident, while Ernest calls Edmonton home. Photo submitted

Chris and Ernest King are celebrating an exciting LOTTO MAX win.

The brothers – from Sylvan Lake and Edmonton respectively – won $147,264.60 on their Sept.26 LOTTO MAX subscription.

“I got a call from the lottery office telling me the subscription won $147,264,” said Chris. “I called my brother right away to tell him the good news!”

Subscription players receive a courtesy phone call if they win a major prize. Chris said his call came as a shock.

“I mean, I couldn’t believe it at first,” he laughed. “The whole call, all I could think was, I really hope this isn’t a prank call. I’m so happy it wasn’t a prank!”

“I really don’t know how to describe this feeling,” he continued. “It’s good, it’s exciting – I’ll definitely have a smile on my face for the rest of the day!”

Chris said he has one main plan for his $73,632.30 share of the prize: retirement.

“This money is going to help me retire,”

