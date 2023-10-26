Chris and Ernest King are celebrating an exciting LOTTO MAX win. Chris is a Sylvan Lake resident, while Ernest calls Edmonton home. Photo submitted

Chris and Ernest King are celebrating an exciting LOTTO MAX win. Chris is a Sylvan Lake resident, while Ernest calls Edmonton home. Photo submitted

Sylvan Lake man and his brother share lottery win

Chris and Ernest King are celebrating an exciting LOTTO MAX win.

The brothers – from Sylvan Lake and Edmonton respectively – won $147,264.60 on their Sept.26 LOTTO MAX subscription.

“I got a call from the lottery office telling me the subscription won $147,264,” said Chris. “I called my brother right away to tell him the good news!”

Subscription players receive a courtesy phone call if they win a major prize. Chris said his call came as a shock.

“I mean, I couldn’t believe it at first,” he laughed. “The whole call, all I could think was, I really hope this isn’t a prank call. I’m so happy it wasn’t a prank!”

“I really don’t know how to describe this feeling,” he continued. “It’s good, it’s exciting – I’ll definitely have a smile on my face for the rest of the day!”

Chris said he has one main plan for his $73,632.30 share of the prize: retirement.

“This money is going to help me retire,”

Previous story
Erin O’Toole says CSIS told him he would remain target of China ‘into the future’
Next story
Proposed Innisfail waste-to-energy plant gets Sylvan Lake’s support

Just Posted

Chris and Ernest King won $147,264.60 on their September 26 LOTTO MAX play. (Contributed photo)
Sylvan Laker wins LOTTO MAX prize

A Varme Energy waste-to-energy plant in Stavanger, Norway. Varme is proposing to build a similar plant near Innisfail. (Photo contributed)
Proposed Innisfail waste-to-energy plant gets Sylvan Lake’s support

The Town of Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
Sylvan Lake councillor found in breach of the code of conduct

Lakeway Landing Storm Pond. (Photo from the Town of Sylvan Lake Facebook page)
The Town of Sylvan Lake is draining the lakeway landing storm pond

Pop-up banner image