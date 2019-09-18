Sylvan Lake man appears in court for death of his wife

Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court Wednesday morning, facing charges in the death of his wife.

RCMP charged Sandhu with second degree murder and the Crown added additional charges.

On top of the second degree murder charge Sandhu is also charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He appeared in court along with an interpreter, who translated to and from Punjabi for Sandhu. However, Sandhu did not speak during the proceedings only nodding his head.

Sandhu will return to Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 11. At the time of his appearance on Sept. 18, Sandhu did not have a lawyer. A lawyer was there on his behalf and is reportedly in the process of officially becoming Sandhu’s lawyer.

A trial date has not yet been set because he does not have a lawyer at this time.

Crown prosecutors have requested for the disclose from Sylvan Lake RCMP and are expecting to have at least some of it for the Oct. 11 court hearing.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a 911 call in a residential neighbourhood in town.

At the scene a Sandhu, 41, was arrested and his wife, Kulvinder Sandhu, 36, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

She died in hospital as result to her injuries three days later on Sept. 14.

Satnam Singh Sandhu was remanded in custody.

He will next appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 11.