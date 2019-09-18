Sylvan Lake man appears in court for death of his wife

Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court Wednesday morning

Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court Wednesday morning, facing charges in the death of his wife.

RCMP charged Sandhu with second degree murder and the Crown added additional charges.

On top of the second degree murder charge Sandhu is also charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He appeared in court along with an interpreter, who translated to and from Punjabi for Sandhu. However, Sandhu did not speak during the proceedings only nodding his head.

Sandhu will return to Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 11. At the time of his appearance on Sept. 18, Sandhu did not have a lawyer. A lawyer was there on his behalf and is reportedly in the process of officially becoming Sandhu’s lawyer.

A trial date has not yet been set because he does not have a lawyer at this time.

Crown prosecutors have requested for the disclose from Sylvan Lake RCMP and are expecting to have at least some of it for the Oct. 11 court hearing.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a 911 call in a residential neighbourhood in town.

At the scene a Sandhu, 41, was arrested and his wife, Kulvinder Sandhu, 36, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

She died in hospital as result to her injuries three days later on Sept. 14.

Satnam Singh Sandhu was remanded in custody.

He will next appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Oct. 11.

Previous story
Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada
Next story
Some Canadian schools, colleges move to accommodate climate strikes

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake man appears in court for death of his wife

Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court Wednesday morning

RED DEER-LACOMBE ELECTION: Federal race all about ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ for Conservative Blaine Calkins

Calkins has been an MP since 2006

Sylvan Lake man charged with wife’s murder

Satnam Singh Sandhu, 41, will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 18

Sylvan Lake Minor Football teams put up a collective 223-point shutout

The Lakers, Lions and Bears all had shutout games over the weekend

Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run sees largest turnout ever

The annual run took a new course, starting at Lighthouse Park, going along Lakeshore to Jarvis Bay

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Outspoken Imperial Oil CEO Rich Kruger stepping down later this year

Imperial Oil is about 70 per cent owned by Texas-based Exxon Mobil Corp., since 2013

‘Time to take action:’ Children advocates call for national youth suicide strategy

Council wants Ottawa to make reporting of suicides and attempted suicides mandatory for data collection

Canadian inflation decelerates to 1.9% as gas prices weaken

August was the sixth straight month that price growth was 1.9 per cent or higher

Alberta spends $3M to hire 30 nurse practitioners for remote areas

Province has 600 nurse practitioners, but minister says most work in hospitals or outpatient clinics

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Housing, children, privacy to feature in leaders’ plans on Day 7 of campaign

Day 7 kicks off with a focus on family policy

Most Read