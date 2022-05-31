Sylvan Lake man arrested after altercation with RCMP

Sylvan Lake’s 22-year-old Dakota John Nole was charged with obstructing and assaulting a Fort Saskatchewan police officer on May 16.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on the day, police received a report of a male stumbling into traffic while crossing a bridge on Highway 15 near Fort Saskatchewan.

RCMP located the male walking on the side of the highway, but he allegedly refused to identify himself. A physical altercation ensued, resulting in minor injuries to the police officer.

With the assistance of another police officer and a passerby who stopped to assist, the adult male was taken into custody.

Nole was also arrested on outstanding warrants from Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer.

As part of a 2020 investigation, Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said Nole’s Red Deer warrants consisted of two counts of sexual assault, one count of uttering threats and one count of failing to appear in court.

Following a Judicial Interim Release hearing, Nole was remanded into custody with his docket appearance on May 19. Nole is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on June 2.

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking any witnesses or passersby who stopped and provided assistance to the incident, to contact their detachment at 780-997-7900.