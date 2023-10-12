Sylvan Lake man arrested, charged with arson: Three Hills RCMP

A 30-year-old Sylvan Lake man allegedly set a field on fire in an effort to escape police, says Three Hills RCMP. (Contributed photo)

A Sylvan Lake man has been arrested and charged with arson, says Three Hills RCMP.

At about 4:15 p.m. this past Sunday, officers from the Three Hills RCMP detachment responded to a reported break and enter. Police say the homeowner was hiding inside the home while the break and enter occurred.

RCMP officers saw suspects fleeing the area in a vehicle. The vehicle and one male suspect were located after he allegedly lit a fire to a farm field in an effort to evade police.

He was arrested and identified shortly after. RCMP confirmed the vehicle was stolen – break and enter tools, as well as stolen property, were located inside the vehicle.

The 30-year-old man from Sylvan Lake is charged with arson, break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and trespassing.

He was remains in custody to appear in court in Drumheller on Friday.

“I am proud of the responding members from the Three Hills Detachment. A lot of work went into catching this offender and I am, thankful that no one was hurt during the incident,” said Sgt. Jamie Day, Three Hills RCMP detachment commander.

“This demonstrates the importance, effectiveness and dedication from our members. Three Hills RCMP remains fully committed in building safer communities by working in partnership with our community as well as through investigative and enforcement efforts to achieve this goal. An instrumental tool that aided the investigation, was camera footage provided by the victims linking the individual to multiple incidents.”



