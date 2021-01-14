Sylvan Lake man charged with fraud totalling more than $100,000

Sylvan Lake RCMP have been investigating two companies owned by the same man since June 2019

One man has been charged criminally with fraud against five different victims, totalling over $100,000.

Bradley Boksteyn (58), of Sylvan Lake, is charged with five counts of false pretences over $5,000 and five counts of fraud over $5,000.

In June 2019, the Sylvan Lake RCMP received a complaint from a person claiming to be the victim of fraud involving two companies he invested in dating back to June 2018. An investigation was launched into the two companies, both owneed by Boksteyn.

Four other victims came forward and reported to the RCMP they had invested money with the companies, with the intention of developing safety products.

The RCMP’s investigation was c”omplex and lengthy.”

Red Deer RCMP Financial Crimes Unit and General Investigation Section both provided expertise during this investigation. The investigation included multiple judicial authorizations and extensive witness evidence, eventually leading to criminal charges.

Boksteyn has been released from custody and is next scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Jan. 20.

These matters are before the courts and further details will not be provided.