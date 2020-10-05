(File photo by Advocate staff)

Sylvan Lake man charged with second-degree murder makes court appearance

Accused remains in custody

A Sylvan Lake man accused of killing his wife will return to court in January for an anticipated resolution.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, 42, was charged with second-degree murder following the death of his wife, Kulvinder Sandhu, on Sept. 14, 2019.

On Monday, he appeared in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench via closed circuit television from Edmonton Remand Centre to set the Jan. 12 resolution date.

A preliminary hearing was to be held last month to determine if there was enough evidence to take a case to trial.

Related:

Fall preliminary hearing set for Sylvan Lake man accused of killing his wife

Sylvan Lake man accused of killing his wife

Sylvan Lake RCMP said they were called to a local home at about 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 and found Sandhu’s wife badly injured.

Satnam Sandhu was arrested at the scene.

Kulvinder Sandhu, 36, died three days later in hospital.

Satnam Sandhu remains in custody.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Court

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quebec to make masks mandatory in high school classrooms in highest COVID alert areas
Next story
Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

Just Posted

Central zone active cases slightly up Monday

Eight people have died over the weekend

Vehicle stolen from Sylvan Lake found in Ponoka, two arrested

Ponoka RCMP arrested the suspects less than two hours after the vehicle was reported missing

Sylvan Lake man charged with second-degree murder makes court appearance

Accused remains in custody

Sylvan Lake woman thankful to neighbour who replaced stolen bike

Randel Braceros’s bike was stolen and was then surprised by his neighbour when he replaced it

COVID-19 cases increase by 122 in Alberta

Central zone has 19 active cases

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

Canadians with COVID-19 or caring for those with it can apply for federal money today

Feds anticipate 700,000 Canadians will apply for the caregiver benefit and 4.4 million for sick leave

Second wave killing fewer Canadians but is no reason to let down guard, doctors warn

National data show April, May and June recorded 60 per cent of the total cases in Canada thus far

‘A lot of positives:’ Western farmers wrap up harvest early, look to improved prices

‘With the quality of the crop, we’re going to have a pretty good marketing year ahead of us’

‘Justice for Joyce’ rally planned in Montreal to honour Indigenous woman

The 37-year-old mother of seven filmed herself from her hospital bed while in clear distress

Malls say visits with Santa will be different this year, but still magical

Photographers to take pictures from perspective that makes it look like they aren’t two metres apart

Newfoundland and Labrador Tories vote against leadership review of Ches Crosbie

Party president Eugene Manning says the membership has spoken

COVID-19 is reshaping what first-time homebuyers are looking for: BMO survey

Still, 40 per cent of potential first-time home owners think now is a good time to buy

Mentally ill man who stabbed five people at Calgary party appeals denial of freedoms

A provincial mental health review board said last month that Matthew de Grood is making progress

Most Read