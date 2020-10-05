Sylvan Lake man charged with second-degree murder makes court appearance

A Sylvan Lake man accused of killing his wife will return to court in January for an anticipated resolution.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, 42, was charged with second-degree murder following the death of his wife, Kulvinder Sandhu, on Sept. 14, 2019.

On Monday, he appeared in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench via closed circuit television from Edmonton Remand Centre to set the Jan. 12 resolution date.

A preliminary hearing was to be held last month to determine if there was enough evidence to take a case to trial.

Related:

Fall preliminary hearing set for Sylvan Lake man accused of killing his wife

Sylvan Lake man accused of killing his wife

Sylvan Lake RCMP said they were called to a local home at about 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 and found Sandhu’s wife badly injured.

Satnam Sandhu was arrested at the scene.

Kulvinder Sandhu, 36, died three days later in hospital.

Satnam Sandhu remains in custody.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Court