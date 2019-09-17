File Photo.

Sylvan Lake man charged with wife’s murder

Satnam Singh Sandhu, 41, will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 18

A Sylvan Lake man has been charged with the murder of his wife.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a 911 call in a residential neighbourhood.

Once at the scene a 41-year-old male resident was arrested and a 36-year-old female was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The female victim, Kulvinder Sandhu, died in hospital as result to her injuries on Sept. 14.

Satnam Singh Sandhu of Sylvan Lake has been charged with one count of second degree murder, and has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 18.

