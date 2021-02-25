Sylvan Lake man elected chair of Canadian Canola Growers Association

Mike Ammeter is a local farmer located near the Town of Sylvan Lake

A Sylvan Lake farmer has been named Chair of the Canadian Canola Growers Association.

Mike Ammeter, who farms near Sylvan Lake along with his wife Allison, was elected to the two-year term on Feb. 23.

“I am honoured to accept the position of Chair and look forward to working with the board of directors and the staff,” said Ammeter. “These are interesting times for canola farmers with exciting opportunities ahead.”

In accepting his new position, Ammeter thanked outgoing board member Gerry Hertz, from Saskatchewan. Hertz served on the board of directors for the last four years.

“Gerry has been a thoughtful contributor to our board, and we extend our gratitude for his commitment to helping farmers succeed in so many ways,” Ammeter said.

Previously, Ammeter also sat as Chair of the Alberta Barley Commission.

At the association’s annual general meeting, the board also welcomed the new director, Dean Roberts, from Coleville, Sask.

CCGA’s 10 board members represent five provincial canola organizations:

Chair – Mike Ammeter (Alberta Canola)

Vice-Chair – Roger Chevraux (Alberta Canola)

Secretary – Katelyn Duncan (SaskCanola)

Treasurer – Andre Harpe (Alberta Canola)

Director – Robert Vander Linden (B.C. Grain Producers Association)

Director – Bernie McClean (SaskCanola)

Director – Dean Roberts (SaskCanola)

Director – Jack Froese (Manitoba Canola Growers Association)​​

Director – Clayton Harder (Manitoba Canola Growers Association)

Director – Hubert Beaudry (Ontario Canola Growers Association)