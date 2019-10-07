Sylvan Lake man gets tentative trial dates

Dane Michael Skinner is due for a seven week trial in 2021 for an alleged $2.6 million fraud case

A tentative trial date has been set for a Sylvan Lake man involving an alleged $2.6 million fraud case.

On Oct. 7, Dane Michael Skinner appeared in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on charges of fraud, uttering threats and laundering the proceeds of crime, which were laid July 2018.

The tentative trial date has been set for March 1, 2021 through to April 16, 2021 spanning over seven weeks.

Tentative dates for pre-trial conferences were also set on Monday morning.

Skinner’s pre-trial motion with Justice Marilyn Slawinsky is set for Feb. 10-14, 2020.

Crown prosecutor David MacKenzie said they try to get earlier dates once counsel is obtained.

Skinner is in the process of obtaining a new lawyer and is set to appear back in court on during next month’s arraignments on Nov. 4.

The investigation by RCMP’s commercial crime unit into Skinner’s fraud scheme began back in 2013.

Skinner allegedly pitched investors an opportunity to get in on a new fracking product, which made fracking cheaper and “more environmentally friendly.”

RCMP’s commercial crime unit also say the product had never been tested in a commercial setting or at a real oilwell.

Blackfalds RCMP say at least 16 people put money into the product losing more than $2.6 million.

The offences took place between December 2007 and February 2013.

– With files from the Red Deer Advocate