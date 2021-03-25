Sylvan Lake man stunned by lottery win

Neal Arksey is $100,000 richer after winning the EXTRA draw on Feb. 16

A Sylvan Lake man is $100,000 richer after winning the EXTRA draw on his Lotto Max ticket.

Neal Arksey says his winning ticket for the Feb. 16 draw was a prize himself. He won a free ticket on a previous lottery ticket, which was purchased at the Circle K on Sylvan Drive.

His free ticket matched the last six numbers of the Feb. 16 draw, and came with a more substantial prize of $100,000.

Arksey said he was shaking and stunned when he checked his ticket on the Lotto Spot! app.

“When I saw all of the zeroes come up on the screen I had to sit down,” he said.

Arksey has a few plans in store for his new prize, including paying some bills and putting money away for his children.

“We’d also like to take a trip somewhere when the travel restrictions have been lifted,” Arksey said.