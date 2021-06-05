Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says people can visit the beach during the week to avoid crowds. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says people can visit the beach during the week to avoid crowds. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)

Sylvan Lake mayor asks beachgoers to be respectful this summer

Visiting during the week would be less crowded, said McIntyre

Albertans are being invited to “enjoy Sylvan Lake responsibly” this summer, says the town’s mayor.

“Definitely respect the people who are next to you – as we come out of these restrictions in Alberta, there are some people who are going to be comfortable with jumping back into a crowd and other people who aren’t. We’re hoping people are respectful of each other and still keeping their distance so everyone can enjoy themselves,” Mayor Sean McIntyre said Friday afternoon.

Last summer, Sylvan Lake received online attention after a picture featuring a large crowd on the beach was posted on social media.

“What we saw was roughly four million Albertans trying to get outside where they could, whether it was Sylvan Lake, Gull Lake, Pigeon Lake, Crescent Falls … or anywhere in between,” McIntyre said.

“Albertans were packing every outdoor attraction and we don’t expect things to be too different this year. What we want to do is work with people to get the word out to say, ‘You’re welcome to come, you just need to be responsible and respectful of the people around you.’”

There will be additional enforcement and signage to remind visitors to be respectful to others, the mayor added.

“We recognize everybody is looking to get outside and enjoy themselves. We’re saying they’re welcome to do that here, there’s just a couple of things to keep in mind before we do that,” he said, adding bylaw officers and peace officers will provide an “education-first attitude” in terms of enforcement.

“It all comes down to being considerate of the people around you and being considerate of the environment you’re in.”

Additionally, McIntyre encouraged visitors to consider visiting at less busy times to avoid big crowds.

“They can choose what kind of experience they’re going to have based on when they decide to go. If you’re going to visit Sylvan Lake on a very sunny Saturday, then you’re going to visit when there are a lot of other people wanting to visit,” he said.

“But if it’s a gorgeous week like we’ve just had, then there are a lot of great opportunities to come during the week. You’ll experience less visitors and more room to spread out.”

McIntyre said there is more than just the beach for people to visit in Sylvan Lake.

“We have two kilometres of linear park that people can spread out in and there is a lot more than just that one area (near the pier),” he said.

“If you show up to a place and it’s extremely crowded, maybe try to find a different place.”


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says there will be additional enforcement and signage to remind visitors to be respectful to others this summer. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says there will be additional enforcement and signage to remind visitors to be respectful to others this summer. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)

Previous story
Sylvan Lake RCMP investigate weapons offences

Just Posted

pic
Sylvan Lake RCMP investigate weapons offences

Approximately 200 people were in close proximity to the event

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says people can visit the beach during the week to avoid crowds. (Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake mayor asks beachgoers to be respectful this summer

Visiting during the week would be less crowded, said McIntyre

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is still reminding Albertans to be cautious as COVID-19 vaccines roll out quickly. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Thousands of Central Albertans booked for second-dose appointments

The province reported 244 new cases of the virus Friday

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says that Alberta’s vaccine rollout is helping the province keep COVID-19 at bay. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer down to 218 active cases of COVID-19

The Central zone has 745 active cases of the virus

Samson Cree Nation Chief Vernon Saddleback. (Emily Jaycox/Ponoka News)
Chief Vernon Saddleback: ‘This matters’

A memorial for the 215 children found in a mass grave in Kamloops was held in Maskwacis May 31

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) saves the tip from Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois (13) as Ben Chiarot (8) defends during first period NHL playoff action in Winnipeg on Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Carey Price makes 30 saves, Canadiens blank Jets 1-0 to head home with 2-0 series lead

NHL playoffs: Game 3 goes Sunday in Montreal

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

Longtime Red Deer Advocate sports reporter Danny Rode is being celebrated with an honorary Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies after 50 years of covering sports in central Alberta. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)
Central Alberta writer Danny Rode receives honourary degree

He was elected in the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 1999

Jesse Faulkenham and wife Brooke Timewell.
Missing Alberta man may be headed to Penticton

Jesse Faulkenham disappeared from Grand Prairie on June 2

Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The question of does Canada still need another pipeline outside of Line 3 and Trans Mountain was one federal officials asked days after United States President Joe Biden cancelled the permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Does Canada need another pipeline, feds ask days after Biden cancels Keystone XL

Western Canada’s oil and gas sector see cancellation as a blow to a reeling industry

file photo
Breton RCMP investigate fatal house fire

A one-year-old male and four-year-old female died in the house fire.

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Facebook says, on Friday, June 4, it will suspend Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’

Chantel Moore is shown in this undated photo posted on a GoFundMe memorial page, Support for family of Chantel Moore. For Martha Martin a year has done nothing to ease the pain of learning her daughter, Chantel Moore, was shot and killed by a police officer in Edmundston, New Brunswick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, GoFundMe *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Mother still seeking answers a year after Chantel Moore killed by N.B. police

Vancouver Island indigenous woman shot by police during a wellness check

Most Read