Mayor Sean McIntyre. Photo Submitted

Sylvan Lake mayor recognized with Award of Excellence

Mayor Sean McIntyre was named the recipient of the Award of Excellence at AUMA’s annual conference

Sylvan Lake’s mayor, Sean McIntyre was honoured at the annual Alberta Urban Municipal Association (AUMA) annual convention last week with an award of excellence.

The AUMA Award of Excellence “acknowledges outstanding civic leadership by either past or present municipal elected officials who have held office for at least three years in Alberta.”

AUMA President Barry Morishita says the municipality, and all municipalities in Alberta, should be proud of the “outstanding” professionals working there.

“We were once again impressed with the calibre of our award recipients. These exceptional examples of municipal leadership, collaboration, and team unity exemplify how together we can build strong Alberta communities,” Morishita said in a press release.

Each year at the conference awards are handed out to deserving municipal professionals from across the province.

The awards recognize each professionals collaboration, dedication and commitment to excellence.

Other awards handed out at the conference include: AUMA Distinguished Service Award, Above and Beyond Award and Municipal Sustainability Awards.

