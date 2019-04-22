Sylvan Lake Mayor says Council will continue to advocate for what is important to Lakers

McIntyre congratulated Kenney and Dreeshen, while adding Council will advocate for the Town

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says he is looking forward to working with the Premier-elect and the UCP government on the issues that are important for Sylvan Lake.

McIntyre says the Town’s goals and mission will remain constant even with a new government coming into power.

The mayor and council say they want to continue delivering “responsible municipal services and infrastructure” which he continued to say contributes to a high quality of life for Sylvan Lake residents as helps to support an “inclusive and competitive economic climate.”

“Part of how we achieve success is through healthy collaboration with our provincial government,” McIntyre said in an email.

“Residents of Sylvan Lake, and Alberta have spoken, and I, along with members of Council, look forward to working with our new provincial government on initiatives that are important to Sylvan Lakers.

According to McIntyre areas of importance for Sylvan Lake include improved infrastructure and diversifying the local economy.

“Sylvan Lake Council continues to advocate for improved infrastructure, access to provincial grant funding, and for ongoing support, as we work to build and diversify our local economy.”

McIntyre, who proudly showed off pictures of him heading to the polls and encouraged others to do the same on his social media pages, said it was encouraging to see the voter turnout in the election.

According to Elections Alberta, roughly 71 per cent of eligible voters, roughly 1,880,508 voters, cast their vote in the 2019 Provincial Election.

“On the behalf of Sylvan Lake Town Council, I congratulate Premier–Designate Jason Kenney, as well as Devin Dreeshen on his re-election within the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake riding,” said McIntyre.

OPINION: Jason Kenney won by portraying himself as the Guardian of Alberta

OPINION: Jason Kenney won by portraying himself as the Guardian of Alberta

How did Kenney do it? He never considered himself an opposition leader and didn’t pretend to be one.

