Design boards for Pogadl Park were situated throughout the room for residents too look at to gain a better understanding of what is planned. The Outline Plan was also on the table for residents to read through. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Sylvan Lake moves forward with Pogadl Park with outline plan

Phase One of the sports park is planned to begin construction next year

The Town is moving forward with plans for Pogadl Park, a future sports park on the west side of town.

On Thursday evening, the Town of Sylvan Lake released it’s outline plan for the park at an open house. The outline plan details the concept design for the park, the park’s usage and more.

However, the outline plan is still an early stage of what will need to be done moving forward to make the park a reality.

Kyle Teune, a project manager with community services, says the park will be developed in multiple phases over multiple years.

“What will decide who long it takes to build this park is funding. Based on funding it could be five years, or 10 years, depending on what we can do,” Teune said.

READ MORE: Sylvan Lake council approves concept design for Pogadl Park

Sylvan Lake takes first step towards Pogadl Park

The favoured concept design was chosen by Council in January, 2019. With a concept and an outline plan done, the Town will move forward with Phase One of the park.

Teune says what will be involved in the phases of build will depend greatly on what has the most immediate need.

For Phase One that includes rough grading the entire park, development of the park entrance and roadway as well as the development of four baseball diamonds.

“The quad of diamonds is in phase one because the user groups told us it was of the greatest need,” Teune explained, adding it is possible to see the camp ground also built in Phase One.

A budget of $2,350,000 has been set for the construction of Phase One.

The Town hopes to begin construction next year and have the first games and tournaments held at the quadruplex of baseball diamonds by 2021.

Teune says the design for the park has not changed much from what was originally planned and presented.

The major deference between the original design and the one approved and presented on Aug. 22 is additional green space over the gas line.

“All the components that were originally presented are all still there, we just had to shift some things based on what we can and cannot do over the gas line,” said Teune.

The park will include six baseball diamonds, an outdoor hockey rink, soccer fields, a multi-purpose field which can be used for multiple sports including football, volleyball courts and the splash park.

Teune says the real benefit of this park is how multi-fictional it is.

“This will be something the whole family can enjoy in summer or in winter,” he said adding, “the multi-use field could be used for football, soccer or even outdoor events like concerts.”

Pogadl Park will take years to complete and will include a detailed site design, construction done in phases as well as the further consultation with the public.

The total cost of constructing the sports park is expected to be north of $25 million.

The Town is also seeking grant funding and sponsorship opportunities to help offset the costs.

The Pogadl Park property sits on the south side of Sylvan Lake, west of 60 Street.

The land being used for the new sports park was donated by the Pogadl family in 2016. In the memory of Ed and Glenda Pogadl, the Town of Sylvan Lake is using their 20 acre donation to build what will eventually be an 80 acres sports park.

G7 leaders reach deal to offer help to fight wildfires in Amazon rainforest
Maxime Bernier blames billboard woes on 'totalitarian leftist mob'

