Sylvan Lake News launches digital subscription program

Truth. Clarity. Community.

It’s what we do.

Since 1985, Sylvan Lake News has provided trusted news and informative content for locals to enjoy and stay up to date.

Today, it lands on more than 5,000 doorsteps every week and is viewed on 50,000 computer or mobile screens throughout the Sylvan Lake and Eckville areas every month, bringing the most need-to-know local news to community members.

Whether it’s breaking news, community information, entertainment, opinion or local sports, we pride ourselves in bringing the most relevant news to our readers.

Sparking dinnertime conversations.

Sparking action.

Sparking change and celebration.

The core of local journalism goes beyond simply chronicling all the Sylvan Lake and Eckville areas have been and all that they will become – it’s asking the tough questions along the way. We’re proud that we hold community leaders accountable to the people we serve.

The Sylvan Lake News team has been here when it matters most, especially when the news gets tough, filtering through the noise to bring you the raw and the real.

And now, Sylvan Lake News is entering into a new chapter. By launching an added-value subscription program that provides exclusive content and premium benefits to readers, the community has the opportunity to directly support local journalists who live and work here, in the community they serve.

“Local journalism is essential to and a proven element of community social health. Local journalism holds the responsibility of bringing community members important news and information they need to know. It’s also one of the foundations to building inclusive communities that allow differing viewpoints to be heard,” said Daria Zmiyiwsky, president of Black Press Media Prairies.

“The value-added subscription program is a way for readers to support their local community news media and ensure the stories that help build a better tomorrow are told today.”

Digital subscriptions offer the flexibility for each customer to hand-select a plan that fits their readership needs.

Added benefits include exclusive newsletters delivered right to your inbox, community forums to connect with the news team, as well as puzzles, crosswords and premium contests.

In addition to local content, you will also be able to enjoy reading breaking news from around the province and across Canada, brought to you by one of the largest networks of journalists in North America.

We recognize the importance and direct impact of breaking news to our fellow community members. Stories that share important public safety information will always be accessible to all readers.

Most importantly, by subscribing, readers engage with and directly support the entire Sylvan Lake News team.

“Living and working in central Alberta, specifically in Sylvan Lake, the Sylvan Lake News team is proud of our commitments to the community. We recognize the important role we have within the community and are proud to support local organizations, non-profits and local businesses with their projects, dreams and goals,” said regional publisher Barb Pettie.

As we enter this new chapter, we want to thank all our readers personally for your unwavering support of hyperlocal journalism. Today, more than ever, without our community – our faithful readers – this new phase would not be possible.

Our digital subscription program launches on Nov. 8.

