Sylvan Lake NexSource Centre to close to the public Sunday

Following public health mandates, the NexSource Centre will be closed for the next four weeks

As of Dec. 13, the NexSource Centre will be closed to the public.

The closure of the centre coincides with new mandates put in place by the Government of Alberta.

• All drop-in programs and registered activities will be cancelled.

• Those that were enrolled in programs or had registered bookings will have credits issued to their NexSource Centre accounts.

• NexSource Centre memberships will be suspended

• All NexSource Centre advertisers and sponsors will have campaign and sponsorship contracts suspended

These measure will be in place until at least Jan. 12, as the provincial mandates are to last for the next four weeks.

On Dec. 8, the Province announced extended public health measures to “bend the curve down” in response to COVID-19.

These new measure include, mandatory face coverings province-wide, no indoor or outdoor social gatherings, the closure of dine-in options at restaurants and the closure of pools, arenas and gyms.

The health measures such as the closure of pools, arenas and gyms goes into effect at midnight on Saturday, Sept. 12.

For any calls, inquiries and/or deliveries, a member of the NexSource Centre reception team will be available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the NexSource Centre at 403-887-2199.