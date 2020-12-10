(File photo by BLACK PRESS)

(File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Sylvan Lake NexSource Centre to close to the public Sunday

Following public health mandates, the NexSource Centre will be closed for the next four weeks

As of Dec. 13, the NexSource Centre will be closed to the public.

The closure of the centre coincides with new mandates put in place by the Government of Alberta.

• All drop-in programs and registered activities will be cancelled.

• Those that were enrolled in programs or had registered bookings will have credits issued to their NexSource Centre accounts.

• NexSource Centre memberships will be suspended

• All NexSource Centre advertisers and sponsors will have campaign and sponsorship contracts suspended

These measure will be in place until at least Jan. 12, as the provincial mandates are to last for the next four weeks.

On Dec. 8, the Province announced extended public health measures to “bend the curve down” in response to COVID-19.

These new measure include, mandatory face coverings province-wide, no indoor or outdoor social gatherings, the closure of dine-in options at restaurants and the closure of pools, arenas and gyms.

The health measures such as the closure of pools, arenas and gyms goes into effect at midnight on Saturday, Sept. 12.

For any calls, inquiries and/or deliveries, a member of the NexSource Centre reception team will be available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Contact the NexSource Centre at 403-887-2199.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stay safe on ice this winter
Next story
Central zone health care workers excluded from first round of vaccine

Just Posted

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said that only health care workers in Edmonton and Calgary will recieve the inital round of the COVID-19 vaccine. (photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Central zone health care workers excluded from first round of vaccine

Central zone has 1,480 active cases of COVID-19

(File photo by BLACK PRESS)
Sylvan Lake NexSource Centre to close to the public Sunday

Following public health mandates, the NexSource Centre will be closed for the next four weeks

The home of Ramie and Alexis Tucker, located at 97 Lakeway Blvd., is a brightly lit holiday spectacle, one the locals look forward to every year. (Photo Submitted)
Brightly lit Sylvan Lake house a local holiday tradition

Locals look forward to the holiday spectacle put together every year at Ramie and Alexis Tucker’s

Many residents took to the ice at Twin Lakes as well as the park's snow-covered hills Friday, Nov. 20. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
Stay safe on ice this winter

Alberta Health Services gives tips to stay safe while playing on the ice this winter season

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided more details about the government’s plan over the next four weeks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
COVD-19 vaccine to be available in Alberta next week

Doctors, ICU nurses and long-term care workers first in line

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney answers questions at a news conference in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Premier Jason Kenney is rejecting criticism he waited too long to bring in sweeping lockdown anti-COVID measures, labelling such talk “Alberta bashing.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
‘Alberta bashing:’ Kenney rejects criticism he waited too long on COVID rules

Alberta’s daily infection numbers have been over 1,000 since Nov. 24

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 13, 2018. An agency that investigates serious police actions is looking into the shooting death of a man involving Mounties in northwestern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Investigators looking into shooting death involving Alberta RCMP

ASIRT will examine the actions of police and the RCMP will investigate the man and his conduct

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growth’s Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Canopy Growth Corp. says it is ceasing operating at five facilities across the country and laying off 220 workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canopy Growth to close five facilities across Canada, lay off 220 workers

The company says about 220 employees will be impacted by the closures

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
One confirmed case of COVID-19 at Rimbey’s Valley View Manor

As COVID-19 cases rise within and surrounding the Town of Rimbey, the town is following all provincial mandates

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes third country after the U.K. and Bahrain to approve the Pfizer vaccine

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP was called to a report of a fight at an Okanagan Landing Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 31, but issued the homeowner a ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for having too many people at the party. (Black Press file photo)
Alberta man charged with assault after Indigenous man beaten, car rear-ended

RCMP in Airdrie have laid charges after the Indigenous man says his car was rear-ended and he was beaten with a baton

Most Read