The Town of Sylvan Lake has launched a new contest to attract a new business. (File photo by Advocate staff)

The Town of Sylvan Lake has launched a new contest to attract a new business. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Sylvan Lake offering rent-free storefront space to lure new businesses

Winning business proposal will get a storefront space rent-free for a year

Sylvan Lake is offering a storefront location free for one year in a contest designed to provide an economic development boost.

The town and Community Futures Central Alberta are teaming up on the Win This Space initiative, which offers a rent-free commercial space up to a value of $15,000.

A business pitch competition is part of the initiative, which will see the successful candidate given help with mentoring, networking and business training.

Town economic development officer Amanda Mercer said similar initiatives have proven successful in a number of Ontario communities.

Mercer said the goal is to find a business that will complement the downtown and be a good fit with existing businesses.

Local businesses looking to relocate from one site to another are not eligible unless a new, unrelated business, product or service is being pursued or being removed from an existing business to its own stand-alone location. Those looking to convert a home-based business into a brick and mortar location are also eligible.

“It couldn’t be just be a move because that wouldn’t serve our purpose of filling another space in our downtown,” said Mercer. “That’s why that rule is in there to encourage an expansion or a new element into a new space.”

Another must is that the business holds year-round appeal.

“Having a business that can sustain the winter months and not just take advantage of the summer months is really important for our downtown,” she said.

“This is part of our business recruitment strategy for the downtown area. It was identified in our Sustainable Waterfront Area Redevelopment Plan that the town really wanted to see downtown revitalized and they wanted to see business vacancies go down significantly.”

“This is one way we’re helping fill that gap and meet the needs of the plan.”

There are many businesses that offer services such as outdoor cafes in the summer but continue to cater to customers when beach season has closed, she said.

About 15 properties are on the list of eligible locations for the winning business proposal and others may be added.

While there are a number of vacancies downtown the town has attracted some new businesses recently. White Frog Cafe Coffeehouse and Roastery opened in a historic stone building at 5025 46th St. and features a gift store. Spice Hut East Indian Cuisine also opened recently at 5004 46th St.

For more information on the initiative go to www.sylvanlake.ca


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NDP will not trigger election as long as pandemic continues: Singh
Next story
Minister Doug Schweitzer talks on Enhanced COVID-19 Business Benefit

Just Posted

The Town of Sylvan Lake has launched a new contest to attract a new business. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Sylvan Lake offering rent-free storefront space to lure new businesses

Winning business proposal will get a storefront space rent-free for a year

Alberta reported an additional 399 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, on 9,217 tests, for a test positivity rate of 4.3 per cent. (Image courtesy CDC)
Red Deer down to 562 active COVID-19 cases

8 new COVID-19 deaths, 399 additional COVID-19 cases

Mike Ammeter (Photo by Rebecca Hadfield)
Sylvan Lake man elected chair of Canadian Canola Growers Association

Mike Ammeter is a local farmer located near the Town of Sylvan Lake

Students and staff at Gateway Christian School wore pink Wednesday in support of Pink Shirt Day, a worldwide anti-bullying initiative that was started in 2007. (Photo courtesy of Red Deer Public Schools)
Students, central Alberta community celebrate Pink Shirt Day

Mayor of Sylvan Lake Sean McIntyre supports anti-bullying cause

City of Red Deer has nearly doubled its active COVID-19 case count since Feb. 10 and has 75.6 per cent of the Central zone’s active cases. (File photo)
Another new high: Red Deer hits 574 active COVID-19 cases

Province reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 430 new cases

Bookings for COVID-19 vaccines for people age 75 or older start Wednesday. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Updated: Delays for seniors booking for vaccine appointments

By 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, 4,500 seniors had booked their appointments

Alberta premier Jason Kenney, right and Doug Schweitzer, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, provide details about Bill 13, the Alberta Senate Election Act., in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday June 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Minister Doug Schweitzer talks on Enhanced COVID-19 Business Benefit

Provincial government rolling out new benefit this April to better help small businesses.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP will not trigger election as long as pandemic continues: Singh

‘“We will vote to keep the government going’

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta RCMP arrest man on 15 sex charges involving five women in remote community

Police say the suspect and the women know each other

Minister Rick Wilson poses with Katie at the Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin, both wearing her Pink Shirt Day design. Facebook/ Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin.
Wetaskiwin Boys and Girls club Pink Shirt day design focuses on kindness

Katie with the Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin created this year’s Pink Shirt Day design.

Black Press File Photo
Valentine’s Day shooting in Maskwacis leaves one male in hospital, one male in custody

19-year-old Francis Edward Nepoose from Maskwacis has been charged with attempted murder.

Sentencing delayed in the stabbing death of Samantha Sharpe, of Sunchild First Nation. (Red Deer Advocate file photo)
Central Alberta man not criminally responsible for killing his father in 2020: judge

Psychiatrist testified Nicholas Johnson was psychotic when he killed his father

The cover of “Hometown Asylum: A History and Memoir of Institutional Care.” (Submitted)
Ponoka-born author writes history of old mental hospital

“Hometown Asylum: A History and Memoir of Institutional Care” covers 1911 to 1971

Jacqueline Buffalo. (Photo submitted)
TikTok connects Indigenous women during pandemic

Maskwacis influencers share their stories

Most Read