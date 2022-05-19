The Great Benjamins Circus / website photo

The Great Benjamins Circus / website photo

Sylvan Lake opens doors to first circus after COVID-19

Sylvan Lake’s NexSource Centre will serve as a playing ground for clowns, acrobats, aerialists, and daredevils of The Great Benjamin Circus on June 3.

The town’s first circus after COVID-19 will present a 90-minute show put on by 15 performers from North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

“We look forward to entertaining the community of Sylvan Lake,” said circus representative Kim Sue.

Motorcycle in the globe and the wheel of destiny are the two signature acts of the circus. The event will also offer other fun activities including face painting and moon bounces.

“Our performers are very excited to get out there and entertain people. We’ve been down for two years just training and waiting to get back out there.”

The circus does not involve the use of animals.

For more information visit benjamincircus.com.

