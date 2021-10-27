Sylvan Lake police investigate impaired driving

Driver suspected of driving in the wrong lane

A Red Deer driver was charged with impaired driving and fleeing from police after he was located in Sylvan Lake on Oct. 20.

Sylvan Lake RCMP said multiple reports of a possible impaired driver in town were received at about 5 p.m. The male driver was allegedly driving on sidewalks and driving in the wrong lane.

The vehicle was also believed to be involved in a previous flight from police in Red Deer earlier in the day.

Police located the vehicle just north of the Sylvan Lake on Highway 20.

Sylvan Lake RCMP, Sylvan Lake General Investigation Section, Blackfalds Integrated Traffic Unit, RCMP Police Dog Services, and the Red Deer RCMP Crime Reduction Team, participated in the investigation.

A 33-year-old man was charged with flight from police, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting a police officer, impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug, and mischief over $5,000.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Nov. 2.

Sylvan Lake RCMP thanked the public for their assistance. The information received was instrumental in the investigation.



