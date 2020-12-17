Sylvan Lake rallying to help those displaced in apartment flood

An apartment building on Broadway Rise flooded Tuesday night when a pipe is believed to have burst

Water pouring from the ceiling through the light fixtures in an apartment on the fourth floor of the Axxess apartment building on Broadway Rise. (Screen shot of video posted by Rachele Grygorasz)

Water pouring from the ceiling through the light fixtures in an apartment on the fourth floor of the Axxess apartment building on Broadway Rise. (Screen shot of video posted by Rachele Grygorasz)

Sylvan Lake is rallying to help those who have been displaced from their homes after what appears to be a burst pipe in a Sylvan Lake apartment.

After many people were forced from their homes Tuesday night, some locals have taken to social media to gather volunteers and supplies for those without.

Offers of a place to store food, cook and even to just rest have come pouring in since residents of Axxess Sylvan Lake, on Broadway Rise were uprooted.

Locals have been offering food and clothing to those who in a rather scary and confusing situation.

Caroline De Ruyter, who lives on the fourth flour of the building where the pipe burst, says she is very grateful to those who are supporting them.

“I am staying with my sister… I am very lucky to have her here in Sylvan, but there were a lot that night who didn’t know what they were going to do,” De Ruyter said.

“There was one guy, I felt so bad for him, he just kind of shrugged and said he guessed he would be staying in his ice shack.”

Sunreal Property Management Ltd. and insurance companies are investigating the incident.

Residents were given about 20 minutes Wednesday afternoon to go into their apartments to gather what personal items they could.

De Ruyter says she is grateful she was able to grab some of her belongings and valuables but there are still many personal items that had to be left behind.

“I got what I could but there are things like my son’s baby memories… It is all a little bit emotional, you know.”

De Ruyter says it is important know for everyone who needs it to reach out for help, because they don’t have to struggle alone.

“There are people here who are willing to help, so I hope they won’t try and do it alone. The first thing I noticed about Sylvan Lake when I moved here is how the people are willing to help those in need. They are always there asking how can the help, what do you need. It is amazing, really.”

She says what is important now for those who have been forced out of their homes because of the water gushing down from the fourth flour of the building, is to have the essentials, and support.

“The essentials are important, a roof over your head, food and clothing, those things make you feel like you can survive, but having someone there somewhere you can go and talk and have support is important too.”

The fire alarm sounded at about 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, and De Ruyter says she was just sitting on her couch getting ready to watch some T.V.

She said after poking her head out the door, and many others doing the same, she saw water pouring from the ceiling nearby and coming towards her.

The fire department had been called, and all residents were told to leave the building immediately, and to avoid using the elevator.

“We were all shouting over the fire alarm, trying to figure out what was happening and where to go,” she said.

Residents waited outside for 45 minutes before being allowed into the parkade to get their vehicles. De Ruyter says by then the water was already starting to pool in the basement parkade.

She said the water was coming in through the ceiling and light fixtures, and believes a pipe burst somewhere.

“It feels like your whole world has turned upside down,” De Ruyter said.

While waiting for more information about what the next steps are, and hearing back from Sunreal Property Management, De Ruyter says she is taking things one day at a time and looking for silver linings.

“One silver lining in all of this I was going to be sitting in my condo all alone this Christmas, and now I get to spend it with my sister.”

Alberta Red Cross is supporting the residents who have been displaced for at least the first 72 hours. The Red Cross can be contacted at 1-888-800-6493.

Sunreal Property Management hopes to have essential services restored within 32 hours.

There are 55 units in the building, which are individually owned, it is unclear if each unit was occupied at the time of the incident.

No one was hurt in the flooding or evacuation of the building.

A Facebook group has been created, 3 Broadway Rise displacement support information, to give “support, advice and information” to those affected by the flooding.

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN
megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Water pooling on the floor in one of the apartments. (Screen shot of video posted by Rachele Grygorasz)

Water pooling on the floor in one of the apartments. (Screen shot of video posted by Rachele Grygorasz)

Previous story
Province to expand COVID rapid testing to seniors homes and rural hospitals
Next story
Father-and-son hunting pair charged with slew of violations

Just Posted

Water pouring from the ceiling through the light fixtures in an apartment on the fourth floor of the Axxess apartment building on Broadway Rise. (Screen shot of video posted by Rachele Grygorasz)
Sylvan Lake rallying to help those displaced in apartment flood

An apartment building on Broadway Rise flooded Tuesday night when a pipe is believed to have burst

Photo from Alberta Health Services
Province to expand COVID rapid testing to seniors homes and rural hospitals

Mobile units will begin testing in Edmonton, then Calgary before expanding to rest of province

To date, 760 people have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, said Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw Wednesday. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
‘It is a sobering statistic:’ More Albertans have died of COVID than from flu in last decade

Cental zone has 1,458 active cases of COVID-19

Deb Weins has decorated a photo backdrop in her front yard where passersby can stop for a moment and take a photo an capture a memory. Examples of the photos taken at the set up can be viewed on Facebook at Catch Your Memories on Herder Drive. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake home offers a Christmas-y photo backdrop on their front lawn

Deb Weins has created a Christmas backdrop to photos, and situated it in her yard for all to use

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, accompanied by Premier Jason Kenney in March. Kenney said Tuesday that Pfizer vaccine arrived Monday night in the province and the first batches were administered in Calgary and Edmonton. Photo by Government of Alberta
COVID-19 vaccine bringing hope to Albertans

The first doses of the vaccine were administered Tuesday

Photo/ Facebook: Samson Cree Nation
Santa visits Maskwacis with the help of Maskwacis RCMP

Maskwacis RCMP assisted Santa on his mission to hand out toys to the children of Maskwacis.

Shoes are hung on the Burrard Bridge in remembrance of victims of illicit drug overdose deaths on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Monday, August 31, 2020. With overdose deaths rising across Canada, advocates for drug users are calling for the implementation of a national safe supply program as part of an effort to save lives. Failing to do so, they say, will lead to more deaths from overdoses across the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Advocates share fear of worsening overdose crisis in 2021, want national safe supply

British Columbia’s government created a safe supply program in March

xx
Father-and-son hunting pair charged with slew of violations

One is a resident of Camrose County and the other is from Ponoka County

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions during a year end interview with The Canadian Press in Ottawa, Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020. Trudeau says while he is committed to federal transparency, being too forthcoming can hinder the government’s ability to wrestle with tough decisions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Liberals striving for ‘balance’ on federal transparency, Trudeau says

Liberals are faring better than some other administrations, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. The Canada Energy Regulator says a contractor was seriously injured Tuesday at a construction site for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Contractor seriously injured at Trans Mountain site in B.C., construction stopped

Trans Mountain’s construction operations in the Lower Mainland have been stopped.

NDP Ethics critic Charlie Angus speaks during a news conference on Parliament hill in Ottawa, Wednesday December 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
O’Toole walks back words on residential schools amid backlash

He said modern Conservatives have a better record on the schools than Liberals

In this early Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, file photo, a waning moon is seen at the sky over Frankfurt, Germany. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Probst, File
Canada inks deal with U.S. to send astronaut around the moon

The treaty includes a commitment to having a Canadian on board when the U.S. conducts a manned flyby of the moon in 2023

Red Deer Remand Centre has had five cases of COVID-19, unlike the larger Calgary Remand Centre, which has had more than 260. Photo by Paul Cowley/Advocate staff
Five COVID cases reported at Red Deer Remand Centre

Other prisons have been much harder hit

A young boy looks through the menorah during a lighting ceremony at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. COVID-19 is prompting Jews to find creative ways to safely celebrate Hanukkah this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A little bit of light:’ Jews find creative ways to observe Hanukkah during pandemic

Jews celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles for eight nights

Most Read