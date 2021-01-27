Sylvan Lake Fire Department respond to a call at Fox Run School, Jan. 27. (Photo by Sean Mathieson)

Sylvan Lake Fire Department respond to a call at Fox Run School, Jan. 27. (Photo by Sean Mathieson)

UPDATED: Fire department responds to mechanical belt malfunction at Sylvan Lake School

Students at Fox Run and Mother Teresa are asked to stay home, bused students will be taken home

UPDATE: Students at Fox Run School, and the connected Mother Teresa School are learning from home Wednesday, after a mechanical belt malfunctioned.

The small belt in a mechanical room on the upper levels of Fox Run School malfunctioned and caused a large amount of smoke to set off the alarms.

Chinook’s Edge Superintendent Kurt Sacher said it doesn’t look like there was a fire at all.

“As a precaution we sent all the kids home and moved to online learning for the day,” Sacher said.

The problematic belt is a relatively quick and inexpensive fix, according to Sacher. This means the students will be able to return to classes as normal on Jan. 28.

The alarm went off in the school around 8:10 a.m. on Jan. 27, before any of the students were at the school.

Staff from Fox Run met the students outside the school and turned them away. Students who were bused to school were also sent home. Those who were unable to be dropped off at home were dropped off at H.J. Cody School, to await their parents to pick them up.

Because Fox Run School is connected to another middle school, Mother Teresa School, the Catholic school students were also sent home as a precaution.

Sacher says the Sylvan Lake RCMP and Fire Department acted quickly and were “exceptional.”

He continued by thanking the work of the local departments as well as the work Fox Run staff put in to ensure everyone’s safety.

No on was hurt as a result of the fire call, Sacher says.

“We are online today and the kids will be back in class tomorrow. One positive thing to come out of COVID is that we are prepared to go to online learning in times of disruption like this,” said Sacher.

Original: Students from Fox Run School are asked to stay home today as Sylvan Lake RCMP and Fire Department are on site responding to a call.

Students who take the bus home are being transported back home, according to the school’s Facebook page.

HJ Cody School will be opening its doors to students who need a place to stay warm while waiting for rides from their parents.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UN survey uses Angry Birds to reveal Canadian, global opinions on climate policies
Next story
Sylvan Lake RCMP lay charges in post office destruction

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Fire Department respond to a call at Fox Run School, Jan. 27. (Photo by Sean Mathieson)
UPDATED: Fire department responds to mechanical belt malfunction at Sylvan Lake School

Students at Fox Run and Mother Teresa are asked to stay home, bused students will be taken home

The external wall of the Bentley Post Office was destroyed when a semi drove into the building, resulting is an estimated $50,000 in damages. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake RCMP lay charges in post office destruction

One suspect is in custody the second suspect has a warrant for his arrest

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the province still hopes to bring the hospitalization number down before relaxing restrictions. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
14 new deaths, 366 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta

Province nearing 100K COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

The first pages of the book, by Kristy Walker.
Sylvan Lake author pens first children’s book about COVID-19

“The Coronavirus Isn’t Scary” by Kristy Walker teaches children to take care of themselves

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, MLA Innisfail-Sylvan Lake, Devin Dreeshen. (Photo Submitted)
Ag Minister announces 20% off crop insurance for Alberta farmers

Dreeshen says this will support job creators and boosting rural economy during a difficult time

In this undated image made from a video taken by the Duke of Sussex and posted on @SaveChildrenUK by the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shows the Duchess of Sussex reading the book “Duck! Rabbit!” to their son Archie who celebrates his first birthday on Wednesday May 6, 2020. The Canadian Paediatric Society is reminding families that the process of raising a reader starts from birth. (Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK)
Canadian Paediatric Society says raising a reader starts from birth

CPS says literacy is one of the strongest predictors of lifelong health outcomes

Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Minister Carla Qualtrough responds to a question during a news conference Thursday August 20, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Easing rules for parental benefits created inequities among parents, documents say

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough’s office says the government will make any necessary changes

People walk along a pedestrianized zone of Sainte-Catherine street in Montreal, Monday, May 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Newly released statistics point to a major drop in police-recorded crime during the first eight months of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Crime down in first 8 months of pandemic, but mental health calls rise: StatCan

The agency says violent crimes such as assault dropped significantly

(Photo submitted)
Central Alberta researchers recognized for studies in agricultural sciences

Jessica Sperber of Ponoka and David MacTaggart of Lacombe awarded prestigious scholarship

FILE – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks at a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Tuesday, January 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Vaccine CEO ‘very, very clear’ that Canada’s contracts will be honoured: Trudeau

Trudeau says he spoke to Moderna CEO on the morning of Jan. 26

A ground worker wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 unloads lobsters from a WestJet Airlines flight at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau teases stricter travel measures; Canadians flying to U.S. now need COVID test

Prime minister says measures need to not hurt imports and essential trade

(Photo submitted)
Ponoka RCMP receives new police puppy trainee

Detachment says goodbye to ‘Maja’ and welcomes ‘Neutron’

Art Kempf, originally from the Stettler area but now living in Lacombe, is pictured here with his late wife Lillian. Art’s 100th birthday is coming up on Feb. 22nd. photo submitted
Former Stettler area resident Art Kempf will be celebrating a very special day next month

Kempf, now a Lacombe resident, marks his 100th birthday on Feb. 22nd

Most Read