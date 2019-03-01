Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest male for break and enter and pursuit

A thief who broke into a gas station in Bentley, while in possession of a stolen vehicle from Rocky Mountain House, has been arrested.. by Sylvan Lake RCMP.

Jason William Ionson (38) of Red Deer, Alta. has been charged with:

· Possession of stolen under $5,000

· Mischief over $5,000

· Mischief under $5,000

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Flight from police

· Resist arrest

· Operate motor vehicle while disqualified

· Fail to comply with recognizance

At the time of his arrest, Ionson was at large on numerous outstanding warrants from RCMP detachments throughout the Central Alberta area.

He was remanded into custody after a judicial hearing, and will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on March 5, 2019.

Sylvan Lake RCMP were called to assist Rocky Mountain House RCMP on Feb. 26 at around midnight with a report of two stolen vehicles involved in a break and enter to a local business in Rocky Mountain House.

The mounties were then advised of a break and enter a short time later to a gas station in Bentley. During this investigation, it was determined that one of the stolen vehicles from Rocky Mountain House was used to commit this offence. A second call for service was received from a Bentley resident advising that someone had just tried to steal his vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

The suspect(s) then travelled in the stolen vehicle from Rocky Mountain House from Bentley to the Kuusamo Industrial Park area. RCMP officers then located the suspect inside an industrial shop.

The man, upon being discovered, opened the overhead door and drove a semi truck and trailer towards officers in an attempt to escape. No one was injured.

A short pursuit ensued as the semi tractor continued towards Red Deer travelling in the westbound lane towards oncoming traffic. Police were able to stop the semi, after using a tire deflation device.

The man was then taken into custody with the assistance of Red Deer RCMP and RCMP Police Dog Services.

Further investigation revealed that a second semi unit was stolen from Kuusamo Industrial Park area, and the semi was later located in Gasoline Alley in Red Deer.

The investigation continues in connection with the other stolen vehicle out of Rocky Mountain House and the other stolen semi from the Kuusamo Industrial Park area.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

