File Photo.

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest man in Fox Run area hit and run

The arrest was made with the help of information provided by alert Sylvan Lakers

A male is in custody following a hit and run thanks to the assistance of citizens in Sylvan Lake.

In the early morning of Oct. 17 Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a 911 complaint of a hit and run with a parked vehicle in the Fox Run area.

A witness reported a white SUV leaving the collision and attempted to follow the suspect vehicle.

About 10 minutes later another witness reported a white SUV with front end damaged parked in the Hinshaw area along with a male asking for assistance.

Shortly after a third witness reported seeing a male running from an abandoned and damaged SUV in the Hinshaw area.

Sylvan Lake RCMP set up containment in the area to locate and arrest the male suspect.

The 37-year-old from the Blackfalds area is currently in custody and awaiting a bail hearing facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, possession for the purposes of trafficking GHB (Gamma Hydroxy Butyrate), possession for the purposes for trafficking oxycodone and proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Investigation into the collision is continuing.

Most Read