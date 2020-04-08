Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest suspects in action

The events took place on April 5 and April 6 in the Birchcliff and Lacombe County areas

Over two days, the Sylvan Lake RCMP have responded to two calls of break and enters in progress.

In both cases, the culprits were caught in the act, arrested and charged. The RCMP is commending the public for being alert to suspicious behaviour and calling 911.

On April 5 at 1:26 a.m., RCMP responded to a call from a citizen who noticed a truck at a neighbouring garage in Birchcliff. The RCMP located two people inside the unfinished garage and they were arrested without incident. The truck they were in was stolen earlier out of Red Deer.

A search of the truck led the police to seize a substance believed to be Fentanyl as well as property believed to belong to the contractors working at the residence.

Samantha Nicole Petersen, 30, is facing six charges including break, enter and commit theft, possession of property obtained by crime, fail to comply with a probation order and possession of a controlled substance.

Kirk Arthur Clark , 33, is charged with break, enter and commit theft, possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of fail to comply with orders.

Petersen has been released from custody and Clark is remanded to appear in court.

On April 6 at 8:47 p.m., an alert resident called 911 when they saw a suspicious truck parked at an oil lease site in Lacombe County. RCMP responded and stopped a truck as it was leaving the site. Break in instruments were observed in the truck, and two male occupants were arrested.

The truck was searched and multiple break-in instruments were seized. Copper wire was located in the truck and it was determined that the wire was stolen from the lease site.

Bruce Raymond Allen, 40, and Dustin Charles Lemay-Storms, 32, are both charged with break and enter to a business, mischief and possession of break-in instruments. Allen is charged with fail to comply with a release order and Lemay-Storms is charged with fail to comply with an undertaking condition.

Both have been released from custody to attend court on June 22, 2020 in Red Deer.

“Citizens can be assured that we’re still focused on policing and responding quickly to your calls” says Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth, Detachment Commander of Sylvan Lake. “Great work by the community members who recognized that something was suspicious and called us. Now, more than ever, we need to keep watching out for each other.”

– Submitted by Sylvan Lake RCMP

RCMP