Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest two for drug trafficking and firearms offences

Two people have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses following a complaint in March

Sylvan Lake RCMP have arrested two people for trafficking and firearms offences following a month long investigation.

Sylvan Lake RCMP General Investigation Section began investigating a drug complaint at the end of March. As a result, on April 23 a search warrant was executed at a residence in Sylvan Lake.

During the search, several items were seized including what is believed to be; 170 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and 66 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

“Those that choose to traffic illicit drugs and participate in criminal activities are destroying lives and impact the safety and security of our communities,” says Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth, detachment commander of the Sylvan Lake RCMP Detachment.

“Every seizure we make plays a significant part in making our streets safer.”

Police also located and seized firearms, drug trafficking paraphernalia and approximately $2000 in Canadian currency.

Darren Ballentine (53) and Marie Gosselin (40), both from Sylvan Lake, have been charged with:

– Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x2)

– Possession of an illegal substance

– Possession of stolen property (x2)

– Unsafe storage of a firearm

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm