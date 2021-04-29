Sylvan Lake RCMP uncovered 170 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), 66 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, firearms, drug trafficking paraphernalia and approximately $2000 in Canadian currency during an investigation. (Photo Submitted)

Sylvan Lake RCMP uncovered 170 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), 66 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, firearms, drug trafficking paraphernalia and approximately $2000 in Canadian currency during an investigation. (Photo Submitted)

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest two for drug trafficking and firearms offences

Two people have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses following a complaint in March

Sylvan Lake RCMP have arrested two people for trafficking and firearms offences following a month long investigation.

Sylvan Lake RCMP General Investigation Section began investigating a drug complaint at the end of March. As a result, on April 23 a search warrant was executed at a residence in Sylvan Lake.

During the search, several items were seized including what is believed to be; 170 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and 66 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

“Those that choose to traffic illicit drugs and participate in criminal activities are destroying lives and impact the safety and security of our communities,” says Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth, detachment commander of the Sylvan Lake RCMP Detachment.

“Every seizure we make plays a significant part in making our streets safer.”

Police also located and seized firearms, drug trafficking paraphernalia and approximately $2000 in Canadian currency.

Darren Ballentine (53) and Marie Gosselin (40), both from Sylvan Lake, have been charged with:

– Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x2)

– Possession of an illegal substance

– Possession of stolen property (x2)

– Unsafe storage of a firearm

– Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oil pipeline disputes raise tensions between U.S. and Canada

Just Posted

File Photo
Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest two for drug trafficking and firearms offences

Two people have been arrested and charged with multiple offenses following a complaint in March

This photo taken in October 2016 shows an aboveground section of Enbridge’s Line 5 at the Mackinaw City, Mich., pump station. (AP Photo/John Flesher)
Oil pipeline disputes raise tensions between U.S. and Canada

A panel urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian officials to lobby their U.S. counterparts

A Cargill meat processing plant is shown in Chambly, Que., south of Montreal, Sunday, May 10, 2020. COVID-19 vaccination clinics for two of Canada’s largest beef-packing plants are to begin in southern Alberta today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
‘A cautious relief:’ COVID-19 vaccinations to begin at 2 Alberta meat plants

Plans for a vaccination clinic at Cargill’s beef slaughterhouse were put off last week.

Alberta identified more than 1,000 COVID-19 variant of concern cases in the past 24 hours. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Kenney considering targeted restrictions: Red Deer up to 712 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta records additional 1,839 cases of the virus

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
20,721 active cases: Alberta records 2nd highest COVID-19 total in pandemic

Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has invoked a state of local emergency to deal with case counts above 1,100

Sarah Strate is shown in this family handout image. Ron Strate says he has received about a thousand messages from people in Canada and around the world who have been touched by the story of his 17-year-old daughter Sarah. The healthy and active senior high school student from Magrath, a small southern Alberta town, was doing perfectly fine when her health suddenly deteriorated Monday and she died soon after arriving to hospital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ron Strate *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘We miss her:’ Father of Alberta teen who died convinced she had COVID-19 variant

He said Sarah’s death should be a reminder for everyone to take the pandemic seriously

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

The father of a 17-year-old girl from a southern Alberta town says he’s convinced she died because of COVID-19. (Evert Nelson/AP)
Father of Alberta teen who died says he believes she had a variant of COVID-19

Ron Strate of Magrath says his daughter Sarah was healthy and active when her health suddenly deteriorated Monday

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 26, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
O’Toole in ‘listening mode’ on idea of mandatory voting in Canada

Erin O’Toole has said he did not support proportional representation electoral reform

A person stands in the window in a room at a government-authorized COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, February 28, 2021. More than 2,000 people returning to Canada since mandatory hotel quarantines began have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a quarter of them were infected with one of the variants of concern. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hundreds of travellers landing in Canada test positive for COVID-19 variants

Feds are being pressured to take even more steps to keep new variants from getting into the country

Retail giants like Amazon have done well during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves, File)
Insider CEO to Ponoka chamber: ‘the world is changing’

Artificial intelligence, drone delivery, hybrid services could be the future of retail

A Suncor plant is shown in the oilsands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday, June 13, 2017. The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled that Alberta has the right to control the amount and destination of oil and other fuels flowing through its pipelines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Federal Appeal Court tosses B.C. injunction over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said in a statement the government is pleased with the court’s decision

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

Most Read