Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest two, recover stolen vehicle at local hotel

The RCMP worked with other police agencies to locate and arrest the suspects

The Sylvan Lake RCMP worked with other police agencies to arrest two suspects at a Sylvan Lake hotel recently.

According to a press release issued on April 18, the Sylvan Lake RCMP helped the Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Team (SADCRT), the RCMP Auto Theft Unit and Grand Prairie Crime Reduction Unit to locate a stolen pickup truck. RCMP say the truck was stolen from Banff.

Two suspects were arrested at a hotel in Sylvan Lake later in the day on April 12. RCMP say the arrest follows an “illegal transaction regarding the sale of the stolen pickup truck.”

“The general population should be cautious when purchasing items from unknown individuals.” Says Constable Mutch of the Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Team. “When an item is selling for much less then it’s actual value, then it might be too good to be true. Buyers are asked to obtain as much information about the item before you purchase, because the item you are purchasing may be stolen.”

Following the arrest of Brandyn Beach, 33, of no fix address and Mackenzie Holmes, 22, of Stettler, RCMP found an “undisclosed amount of cash and methamphetamine” which were seized.

Beach and Holmes remain in police custody and will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on April 23.

Both suspects have been charged with five Criminal Code offences including:

Trafficking property obtained by crime

Fraudulent concealment

Defraud a victim of a value exceeding over $5000

Using a forged document as if it were genuine

Possession of a controlled substance to wit methamphetamine

Beach was also charged with fail to comply with a Recognizance.