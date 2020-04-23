Sylvan Lake RCMP ask for help locating missing person

Joshua Hutton was last seen near Rocky Mountain House on April 21.

Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating 35-year-old Joshua Stewart Hutton.

The RCMP say there is concern for the man’s well being.

He was last seen in the Rocky Mountain House area, near Crimson Lake, on April 21. He was last known to be driving a grey 2020 Ford F150, with Alberta license BYP0839.

Hutton is described as: Caucasian, 5’9” tall and 154 lbs with curly light brown hair and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about Hutton or has seen the truck are asked to contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200.