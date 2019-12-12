Sylvan Lake RCMP assist Red Deer, Blackfalds in major drug bust

RCMP arrest six and seize drugs, cash, firearms and vehicles in drug trafficking investigation

Red Deer RCMP, in partnership with the Sylvan Lake and Blackfalds detachments, arrested six people in result of an investigation.

The investigation, led by the Red Deer RCMP General Investigation Section, looked into a dug trafficking operation in the region between Sept. 17 and Nov. 26.

On Nov. 26 search warrants were executed a one property in Red Deer, one property in Blackfalds and one property in Sylvan Lake.

Red Deer ALERT assisted with the searches.

Seized in result of the search warrants were 1351.4 grams of a substance believed to be cocaine, 353.2 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, 312.8 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, a large sum of Canadian cash, two firearms, packaging consistent with high level drug trafficking and five vehicles.

According to the press release, one of the vehicles contained a hidden compartment used in transporting drugs from the lower mainland, British Columbia to Red Deer and surrounding areas.

“The amount of illegal materials our GIS unit captured during this investigation is significant,” said Superintendent Gerald Grobmeier, officer in charge of the Red Deer RCMP detachment. “It is important to note that this investigation would not have been as successful without the seamless collaboration between our GIS department and the RCMP detachments in Blackfalds and Sylvan Lake.”

“We are showing drug traffickers that the Red Deer RCMP along with its partners in Central Alberta will continue to work in collaboration to mitigate illegal activity,” Grobmeier states in the release.

Six individuals were arrested and a total of 39 Criminal Code and Controlled Drug Substances Act chargers were laid against:

– Curtis Wesley Augustus, 38, of Grande Prairie, Alta.

– Aaron Capp, 33, of Cold Lake, Alta.

– Justin John Goodhand, 32, of Medicine Hat, Alta.

– Ilija Rade Jahura, 26, of Kelowna, B.C.

– Denni Allen Martin, 33, of Surrey, B.C.

Shawna Lori Willier, 29, of Edmonton, Alta.

All individuals have been charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking (x3), possession of stolen property over $5,000, careless use and storage of a firearm and possession of a prohibited and/or restricted firearm.

Augustus, Capp and Goodhand also have an additional charge of possession of a prohibited firearm.