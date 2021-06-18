Sylvan Lake RCMP charge youth with weapons offences

The public helped to identify the individual invovled in an incedent at the pier earlier this month

Sylvan Lake RCMP have identified and charged a 16-year-old male youth with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. RCMP would like to thank the public for their tips, as it was instrumental in identifying this individual.

In accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youth will not be named.

The male youth was released on conditions and is scheduled to attend Red Deer Provincial Youth Court Sep. 2, 2021.

As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be provided.

On June 2, RCMP responded to numerous 911 calls regarding a large disturbance involving firearms and knives in the pier area of the Beach.

Approximately 200 people were in close proximity to the event, and the investigation identified a smaller group and a person of interest.

-Submitted