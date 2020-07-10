Sylvan Lake RCMP continue search for missing man

43-year-old Steven Hull’s last known whereabouts were in the Sylvan Lake area on May 28

Sylvan Lake RCMP are still looking for public assistance and tips in finding the still missing Steven Hull.

The RCMP say they have not yet located 43-year-old Hull despite receiving some pieces of information.

On May 29 Hull’s 2018 Nissan Altima was seen northeast of Blackfalds near Lakeside Sargent Road. The following day, May 30, the car was recovered in the Crimson Lake area and it was burnt.

In the release, Sylvan Lake RCMP say they believe someone has information about the circumstances leading to the burnt vehicle.

Hull is described as Caucasian, 5’10” tall and 240lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known whereabouts were in the Sylvan Lake area in the early morning of May 28.

If you have seen Hull, or have information about him or his vehicle, contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

missing person

