Sylvan Lake RCMP continue to search for missing man

43-year-old Steven Michael Hull is still missing and Sylvan Lake RCMP are seeking public assistance

Sylvan Lake RCMP have not located Steven Michael Hull and are requesting public assistance in locating him.

RCMP say they have a continuing concern about the 43-year-old’s well-being.

On May 29, Hull’s 2018 Nissan Altima was seen in Blackfalds on May 29. The following day, May 30, his vehicle was recovered in the Crimson Lake area of Rocky Mountain House detachment jurisdiction.

Hull is described as Caucasian, 5’10” tall and 240lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Steven Hull or know his location please contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

