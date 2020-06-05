Sylvan Lake RCMP continue to search for missing man

43-year-old Steven Michael Hull is still missing and Sylvan Lake RCMP are seeking public assistance

Sylvan Lake RCMP is requesting public assistance with locating 43-year-old Steven Hull. Photo Submitted.

Sylvan Lake RCMP have not located Steven Michael Hull and are requesting public assistance in locating him.

RCMP say they have a continuing concern about the 43-year-old’s well-being.

On May 29, Hull’s 2018 Nissan Altima was seen in Blackfalds on May 29. The following day, May 30, his vehicle was recovered in the Crimson Lake area of Rocky Mountain House detachment jurisdiction.

Hull is described as Caucasian, 5’10” tall and 240lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen Steven Hull or know his location please contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

missing person

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Poplar Ridge School receives county funding for new playground equipment

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake RCMP continue to search for missing man

43-year-old Steven Michael Hull is still missing and Sylvan Lake RCMP are seeking public assistance

Poplar Ridge School receives county funding for new playground equipment

Two new gaga ball pits and a resurfaced basketball court will be going in at Poplar Ridge School

Visitor pay parking returns to Sylvan Lake

Visitor pay parking areas in the downtown and lakeshore areas is once again in effect

Still no confirmed active COVID-19 cases in Red Deer, central zone

There are 15 new confirmed cases were in Alberta, the province said Thursday

Sylvan Lake baseball stadium on track for 2021 season

The Sylvan Lake Gulls announced plans for the stadium and the team continue to move ahead as planned

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

PODCAST: Black Lives Matter in central Alberta

Community organizers come on the show to discuss central Albertan anti-racist movement

Twitter disables Trump campaign’s George Floyd video tribute

Tension grows between Twitter and Trump

Marches in Ottawa, Toronto to honour black lives lost at hands of police

Protesters heading to Parliament Hill

Trudeau to offer premiers billions to help reopen the economy safely

Funding details to be negotiated

National unemployment rate hits new record even as economy adds jobs

Statistics Canada releases May report

Alberta Opposition calls on government to consult on provincial parks

Alberta Opposition calls on government to consult on provincial parks

Alberta overhauls real estate regulator in wake of prior dysfunctional board

Alberta overhauls real estate regulator in wake of prior dysfunctional board

Most Read