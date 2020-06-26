Sylvan Lake RCMP hosting bike registry event

The free event on July 9 is open to the Sylvan Lake area, including Eckville, Benalto and Bentley

The Sylvan Lake RCMP are hosting a 529 Garage bicycle registry event on July 9.

The free event, being hosted in collaboration with the Central Alberta Crime Prevention Centre, will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment.

“This program is already in use in Red Deer and has had success,” Cst. Tania Donaldson of the Sylvan Lake RCMP said in an email. “I believe this is a fantastic program to roll out in Sylvan Lake and continues as another tool in reducing crime in our area.”

The program is designed to help deter bicycle thefts, as well as increase the recovery and return of stolen bikes to their rightful owner.

Open to anyone who lives in the Sylvan Lake area, which includes Eckville, Benalto and Bentley, are able to attend the event on July 9.

It is free to register a bicycle at the event, but there will be an optional $5 charge for those interested in a numbered “shield.” This is added to your bike for security purposes and to assist in identifying your property should it be stolen.

RCMP