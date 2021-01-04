Sylvan Lake RCMP investigate fatal New Year’s Day collision

Both drivers were transported to the hospital where the driver of the westbound truck was pronounced deceased

The RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle collision which occurred on Jan. 1 and resulted in the death of a 28-year-old man from Red Deer.

At 10:39 p.m., the Sylvan Lake RCMP responded with emergency services to a head on collision on Hwy. 11 and Range Road 23. The preliminary investigation shows that an eastbound truck and a westbound truck appear to have collided in the eastbound lane.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital where the driver of the westbound truck was pronounced deceased. The other driver, a 21-year-old man from Red Deer, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP collision analyst attended the collision scene to conduct an examination. The incident remains under investigation, and no further updates from the RCMP are anticipated.

