Sylvan Lake RCMP investigate graffiti at local school

The graffiti was racially and culturally insensitive, RCMP say

Sylvan Lake RCMP request the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in spray painting graffiti at a school in Sylvan Lake, Alta.

On April 17 at 11:06 a.m., RCMP responded to the report of graffiti at a local school where suspects used spray paint on the outside of the school and school buses.

The graffiti was racially and culturally insensitive in nature and included profanity and derogatory comments.

The RCMP take his offence very seriously and will continue to investigating this incident.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-858-7200 or your local police department. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

-Submitted