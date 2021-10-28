Sylvan Lake RCMP investigate multiple reports of youth vandalism

Sylvan Lake RCMP has identified 13 youth involved in various acts of vandalism throughout October.

All thirteen youths from Sylvan Lake are between the ages of thirteen and seventeen and are in the process of being referred to the Youth Justice Committee, an alternative to the court system.

YJC is a program that provides an alternative to formal court proceedings when dealing with young people who are alleged to have committed certain offences.

Youth Justice Committees involve trained community members who meet with people who have been harmed by offences as well as accused young people and their parents or caregivers. As a result of those meetings, those involved determine an appropriate and meaningful way for the young person to make amends for their actions.

“We recognize the impact this crime spree has had on businesses and citizens of our community and the significant costs associated to make repairs, says Sgt. Stephanie Lesyk, of Sylvan Lake RCMP Detachment. “The Sylvan Lake RCMP working in partnership with our community led to a successful outcome in these cases.”

The use of video surveillance was instrumental in solving this investigation and the Alberta RCMP encourage residents in Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds, Innisfail, Rimbey and Rocky Mountain House with private security cameras to register them with the Community Assisted Policing Through Use of Recorded Evidence (CAPTURE) to assist in future investigations.