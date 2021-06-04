Sylvan Lake RCMP investigate weapons offences

Approximately 200 people were in close proximity to the event

On June 2nd, at approximately 8 p.m., members of the Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment responded to numerous 911 calls regarding a large disturbance involving firearms and knives in the pier area of Sylvan Lake Beach.

Approximately 200 people were in close proximity to the event, and the investigation has identified a smaller group and a person of interest.

Sylvan Lake RCMP are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the subject of interest in the photographs. The subject is described as follows:

• Caucasian male

• Slim build

• Wearing red high top shoes with black laces,

• Camouflage pants,

• Red ball cap with flat brim

• Black t-shirt with a masked skull logo.

Should you have any information regarding the subject of interest, please contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP Detachment directly at 403-858-7200 or via e-mail at KSylvanLakeDet-KDetSylvanLake@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

-Submitted