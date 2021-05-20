Sylvan Lake RCMP investigating drive-by shooting

RCMP say they are actively investigating the incident which occurred in the early hours of May 20

Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for information on a small dark car that is believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning. (Photo Submitted)

Sylvan Lake RCMP are investigating what they are calling a drive-by shooting in the southwest area of town.

Local RCMP were called just after 2 a.m. on May 20, with reports of shots fired.

RCMP says an unknown individual or individuals were travelling in a small, dark car when they drove by and “fired several shots” at a residence in the southwest area of Sylvan Lake.

No one was injured in the incident, however there was property damage as a result.

Sylvan Lake RCMP are actively investigating the shooting and are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information regarding the incident or identifying those responsible are asked to call the Sylvan Lake RCMP Detachment at 403-858-7200.