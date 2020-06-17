A screen shot from a dash cam video of a person being hit by a vehicle near Sobeys.

Sylvan Lake RCMP investigating vehicle vs pedestrian incident

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on June 16 near the Sylvan Lake Sobeys

Sylvan Lake RCMP are investigating an incident involving a pedestrian from Tuesday afternoon.

A dash cam video of the incident, sent to the Sylvan Lake News, shows a young woman crossing the street at the Intersection by ATB Financial.

The short video shows a car stopped at the red light move forward, hitting the woman where she then fell to the street.

The incident occurred at roughly 3:45 p.m. the afternoon of June 16.

The incident has been reported to police and they are currently investigating the matter.

