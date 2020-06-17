Sylvan Lake RCMP investigating vehicle vs pedestrian incident

Sylvan Lake RCMP are investigating an incident involving a pedestrian from Tuesday afternoon.
A dash cam video of the incident, sent to the Sylvan Lake News, shows a young woman crossing the street at the Intersection by ATB Financial.
The short video shows a car stopped at the red light move forward, hitting the woman where she then fell to the street.
The incident occurred at roughly 3:45 p.m. the afternoon of June 16.
The incident has been reported to police and they are currently investigating the matter.