Sylvan Lake RCMP launch crime map through Town website

The crime map shows crime that was occurred in the last 14 days in the area

A crime map for the Sylvan Lake RCMP is now available to the public through the Town’s website.

The map shows the approximate location of a crime in one of five categories: theft, theft of motor vehicle, theft from motor vehicle, mischief and break and enter.

The map shows crime that was occurred in the last 14 days and has generated a police report within the boundaries of the Sylvan Lake Detachment.

“This will have a direct benefit to all citizens, communities and counties we serve,” said Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth, detachment commander. “If you

notice that theft is occurring in your neighbourhood, or rural property, ensure you’re not leaving items that could be easily stolen.”

The map can be found on the Town’s website by selecting the heading Public Services, then Emergency Services and lastly RCMP.

By zooming in or out on the field, one can find other areas Sylvan Lake RCMP cover, such as Bentley and Eckville.

“Most thefts are crimes of opportunity, which means that the criminal is looking for unlocked vehicles or residences where items can be taken quickly and easily. By removing valuables from vehicles and by locking cars and homes, theft is no longer an easy opportunity and most criminals will then move on to easier targets,” McBeth said.

Sylvan Lake RCMP say it is important to continue to report all crime. Crime and suspicious activities can be reported to the RCMP by called 403-887-3333.

“This map is only as good as the data it holds, and that data comes from crime reports,” the RCMP press release states.






